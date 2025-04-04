We Asked 8 Photographers About the Cameras They Swear By—Here’s What They Said

If you’ve ever been stuck deciding what camera to buy, you’re not alone. Choosing the right camera can feel like a never-ending debate: Canon vs. Sony, DSLR vs. mirrorless, budget vs. breaking the bank. So, instead of giving you another generic list of “best cameras,” we went straight to the people who use them daily: photographers.

We asked them about the cameras they started with, what they use now, and whether upgrading actually made a difference. Their responses are refreshingly honest and insightful. If you are a beginner or looking to break into photography , this will definitely be useful and beneficial. Let’s dive in.

Who Are These Photographers?

Most (80%) are between 25 and 34 years old, but we included a few younger ones between the ages of 18 and 24.

75% have been in the photography game for 5–10 years, while a few are just getting started.

They’re mostly based in Nigeria (70%), and they capture everything from portraits (which all of them do) to still photography, street photography, architecture, and abstract shots. Basically, we’re talking to people who know their way around a camera.

Their First Cameras—Where It All Began

We spoke to 8 photographers about their “first camera”, and every single one of them started with Canon. Whether they chose it carefully or simply picked up what was available, Canon was there from the beginning, helping shape their passion and craft. Canon Mark 4

Canon 7D DSLR

Canon APS-C Mirrorless

Canon R50

Canon 6D

Canon 1100D DSLR

Canon 700D

This Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with 30.4MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor, DIGIC 6 Image Processor, 3.2″ 1.62m-Dot Touchscreen LCD Monitor, DCI 4K Video at 30 fps; 8.8MP Still Grab

If your photography goals go beyond the basics, the Canon EOS 7D (body only) is that solid, no-nonsense first camera that can grow with you. With an 18MP APS-C sensor, dual DIGIC 4 processors, and the ability to shoot eight frames per second, it's perfect for capturing sharp, high-quality shots in fast-paced settings. You get full HD video, advanced autofocus, and a viewfinder showing everything. It's rugged, weather-sealed, and made to keep up.

And why did they go for these cameras? Not because of deep technical research. Budget played a huge role, as did accessibility. Some got theirs as gifts, while others chose based on features like autofocus or focus tracking. But at the end of the day, most just needed something to get started. Of course, entry-level cameras have limitations. Crop sensors , lower-quality images, and limited features were common frustrations that these photographers pointed out. But surprisingly, some photographers had no complaints, as one said: “Nothing, actually. It could do the job.” The moral of the story is that your first camera isn’t supposed to be perfect; it just needs to get you started.

The Biggest Mistakes Beginners Make When Choosing a Camera

We asked these photographers for their brutally honest advice on what beginners often get wrong when picking their first camera. Here’s what they had to say: Not Considering the Type of Photography: Too often, beginners pick a camera without thinking about the specific photography style they want to pursue. Whether it’s portraits, landscapes, or action shots, the camera should suit your goals.

Going for the Cheapest Option and Getting Stuck: “Gear matters,” one photographer said. Skimping on your first camera can mean you need an upgrade too soon, which can feel frustrating.

Thinking the Camera Does the Work: “Most beginners want cool, sharp photos and end up shooting terrible compositions.” It’s not about the camera, it’s about understanding how to compose, light, and capture moments.

Buying Gear You Don’t Need: The hype around accessories is real, but not every lens, tripod, or filter is necessary for your photography journey. Focus on the essentials before splurging.

Obsession Over Gear Instead of Fundamentals – “Focusing too much on the type of camera instead of just learning with whatever you can afford at that time.” The key to great photos isn’t the gear; it’s your understanding of light, angles, and composition.

The Cameras They Swear By Now—and Why

After years of experience, most of these photographers have upgraded their gear. Here’s what they use now: Sony A7IV

Canon R6 Mark II

Canon & Nikon combo

Canon R50

Canon 5D Mark II

Fujifilm XT-100

Canon 80D

For photographers who want style and substance, the Fujifilm X-T100 hits that sweet spot. It pairs a high-res 24.2MP sensor with Fujifilm's iconic color science to deliver vibrant, true-to-life images straight out of the camera. The flip-out screen is perfect for selfies and vlogging. Add fast autofocus, wireless sharing, and a lightweight build, and you've got a camera made for creators on the move.

So why did they switch? The main reasons included needing better image quality, autofocus, and low-light performance. Some respondents wanted to pivot into videography and needed a more versatile camera. Another felt like their previous cameras felt too heavy, so they chose something lighter and more portable. Simply put, it was time to level up.

What They Love About Their Current Cameras

When we asked what makes their current camera stand out, the answers were all about performance and ease of use. Some loved their camera’s 4K recording capabilities, while others appreciated full-frame sensors that deliver crisp, high-quality images. Portability was another big factor. A lighter camera makes a difference, especially for event and street photographers who shoot for long hours. And of course, features like focus tracking , dynamic range , and built-in flash added to the appeal.

Did Upgrading Their Camera Actually Make a Difference?

Now, here’s the real question: Did switching to a better camera improve their photography? Some said yes, because it made their work easier.

Others said not really, because “It’s more about the photographer than the gear."

A few pointed out that while their skills didn’t change, their workflow became more efficient with better equipment. We’ll take that as a yes. One response stood out: “Skills, no. Experience, yes. Only you can improve your skills.” So while better gear helps, your skillset makes the real difference.

How Much They Spent on Their Cameras

I just discovered that photography is not a cheap hobby or profession; the prices of the cameras are shocking! Here’s what these photographers spent on their current cameras: 37.5% spent between ₦100,000 – ₦1,000,000.

37.5% spent over ₦1,000,000.

Some went even higher: ₦3.15M, ₦5.6M (with lenses), and ₦2.2M for a camera plus ₦3.4M on lenses. Surprisingly, spending more didn’t necessarily mean increased demand for their services. 62.5% said their camera upgrade didn’t boost business. This further proves that skill matters more than gear.

Their Dream Cameras (If Money Wasn’t a Problem)

If money weren’t an issue, would they upgrade again? Some said no, they’re happy with what they have. But others had their dream cameras in mind: Fujifilm XT-5 – “For quality’s sake.”

Sony FX3 – “Used it once. The colors were amazing. A dream camera for cinematography.”

Canon R5 – A popular choice.

XS-20 – “Very close to what I use, but with the latest firmware.”

Sony A7RIV – Another strong contender.

Price: ₦5,199,000. Shop Camera Trader



The Sony A7R IV features a 61MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor, 15-stop dynamic range, up to 10fps shooting, and 4K30 video with Real-time Eye AF and Tracking AF for sharp, responsive performance.

It's built for studio and outdoor shoots with 5.5 stops of in-body stabilization, dual UHS-II SD card slots, a crisp OLED viewfinder, and weather sealing. Despite its serious specs, it still plays nice with mobile devices via USB-C, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi, making it flexible for both stills and video.

Their Advice for Beginners

Thinking of buying your first camera? Here’s what these pros recommend: “Buckle up, things are expensive now."

Start with your phone or an old DSLR . Understanding light, composition, and editing is more important than having fancy gear.

Go with whatever you can afford. “Just start with the camera in your hand."

Canon 80D, 6D Mark II, or 90D – Solid beginner-friendly options.

If you can afford it, get a full-frame or mirrorless camera – It’ll make your life easier.