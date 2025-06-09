When you’re shopping for a new phone, you probably already know to check for battery size, camera quality, and storage.



But there’s one little feature that’s just as important and we often forget it until we’re stuck with a dead phone and no time to wait, which is fast charging. A phone that not only holds power all day but also charges up in under an hour is practically superhero-level stuff.

The good news is that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get one. Below, I’ve rounded up 7 of the best Android phones under ₦200,000 that come with powerful batteries and fast-charging capabilities. If you’re a student, content creator, office worker, or just a busy person who’s always on the move, these phones will save you from those anxious 5% battery moments.

1. OnePlus 10T

Charging: Insane 150W (0 to 100% in ~20 mins)

Battery: 4,800mAh The OnePlus 10T has a whopping 150W fast charging, which is bonkers. It charges your phone to the highest percentage in under half an hour. It’s got a flagship Snapdragon chip, AMOLED screen, and cameras that makes the phone perform excellently. Gamers or creatives who rely heavily on their phones would appreciate this one. Price: $329. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Nubia Red Magic 10 Pro

Charging: 100W Fast Charging

Battery: 7,050mAh Red Magic 10 Pro is worth knowing about if you’re into gaming. With a 144Hz display, cooling fan, and an enormous battery, it’s made to keep up with you during long sessions. It charges fully in around 30 minutes which is wild stuff. Price: $636.65. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. OPPO A77

Charging: 33W SuperVOOC (0 to 100% in under 70 mins)

Battery: 5,000mAh If you’re the type who’s always on the move, the OPPO A77 is your go-to. Not only does it come with a long-lasting battery, but it also juices up incredibly fast thanks to OPPO’s SuperVOOC charging tech.

Your phone will be powered up to 43% in 30 minutes. It also has a smooth 90Hz screen, reliable 48MP camera, and loud stereo speakers. Price: ₦172,600. Where To Buy: Shop Zero Store .

4. Infinix Note 12

Charging: 33W Fast Charging

Battery: 5,000mAh Infinix is a popular gadget brand in Nigeria, and its Note 12 boasts a crisp 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and a 50MP camera setup that delivers clean shots in daylight.

However, what’s most impressive is the balance it strikes between great visuals, good sound, and reliable performance. It's 33W fast charging, which gets your phone from zero to full in about an hour. Price: ₦195,000. Where To Buy: Shop Pointek .

5. Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Charging: 33W wired (100% in 65 mins)

Battery: 5,000mAh With its 64MP main camera, 50MP telephoto lens, and 32MP selfie cam, the Camon 19 Pro is a delight for anyone who loves photography or TikTok content creation. It comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, so it’s not just pretty, it’s also powerful. The 33W fast charging means less time stuck to the wall and more time snapping pics. Price: ₦200,000. Where To Buy: Quickmart .

6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Charging: 33W Pro Fast Charging

Charging: 33W Pro Fast Charging

Battery: 5,000mAh The Redmi Note 11 is one of those phones that just gets everything right. AMOLED display? Check. Quad cameras? Check. 6GB RAM? Check. It's built for day-to-day use and runs smoothly with a Snapdragon 680 processor. The 33W fast charging is the cherry on top as it takes about an hour to fully charge, which is perfect for the impatient among us. Price: ₦141,000 - ₦163,000. Where To Buy: Shop Aboki Gadgets .

7. Infinix Zero X Pro

Charging: 45W Fast Charging (40% in 15 minutes)

Battery: 4,500mAh While the battery here is slightly smaller than the rest, don’t sleep on the Zero X Pro. It makes up for it with blazing-fast 45W charging that gets you to 40% in just 15 minutes. Plus, the camera system is stellar with a 64MP main sensor and even a periscope lens for real zoom shots. Price: ₦181,300. Where To Buy: Shop Affordable Phones .

If you’re on a budget but don’t want to wait around for hours at the socket, the Infinix Note 12 is an excellent choice. If you want a phone that looks good and charges even faster?