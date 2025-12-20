5 Cocktails You Should Try This December, According to a Lagos Mixologist

From rooftop bars to quiet lounges, December is when cocktails stop being an occasional indulgence and become part of the season’s language. But not every cocktail suits the festive mood. Some are too heavy, others too sweet, and a few simply miss the point. According to Lagos-based mixologist Olaitan Alao, a good December cocktail needs to strike a careful balance.

“A festive cocktail needs to balance warmth and celebration,” he says. “It should feel rich enough to be a treat, but still bright and sharp enough that you don’t feel weighed down after one or two.”

It’s that balance between indulgence and ease that informs his picks for the season. As the CEO of SipTales & More, Alao has spent years refining flavours that work not just on menus, but in real-life settings, including outdoor gatherings, noisy house parties, intimate conversations, and long December nights. From reliable classics to upgraded Nigerian favourites, here are five cocktails he believes everyone should try this December.

1. Margarita — The Benchmark Classic

There are cocktails you order for adventure, and then there are cocktails you order to assess a bar. For Alao, the Margarita falls squarely into the latter category.

“The Margarita is a reliable classic,” he says. “If a bar can’t make a decent one, it tells you a lot.”

At its core, a good Margarita is simple: tequila, fresh lime juice and triple sec, sometimes finished with a salt rim. But simplicity is exactly what makes it unforgiving. There is no room to hide behind syrups or unnecessary flavours, which is why it works just as well for beginners as it does for seasoned cocktail drinkers.

In December, when menus are crowded, and drinks are often rushed, a properly made Margarita stands out. It is sharp, refreshing and festive without being overpowering. It is the kind of cocktail that eases you into the night rather than knocking you out before the party even starts.

2. Tropical Coconut & Pineapple Daiquiri — The December Relaxer

If December had a flavour, this might be it. Smooth, creamy and unmistakably tropical, the coconut and pineapple daiquiri is what Alao describes as “outdoor-coded” and the kind of drink that instantly makes you relax.

This cocktail blends white rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice and simple syrup into something that feels indulgent but still fresh. The coconut softens the alcohol, the pineapple adds natural sweetness, and the lime keeps everything in balance.

For newcomers to cocktails, Alao recommends starting here. “It’s naturally crowd-pleasing,” he explains. “Nothing feels too strong or too sharp, and the ingredients are affordable and easy to find in markets, especially during peak season.”

It is the sort of drink that works just as well at a beach hangout as it does at a backyard party, making it a December staple for anyone looking to keep things easy but elevated.

3. Passion Fruit Martini — The Crowd Favourite

There is a reason the passion fruit martini shows up on almost every serious cocktail menu in Nigeria. Bright, bold and unapologetically fruity, it is a drink that understands its audience.

Made with vodka or vanilla vodka, passion fruit juice or purée, lime juice and simple syrup, the passion fruit martini manages to feel elegant without trying too hard. It is sharp enough to be interesting, sweet enough to be enjoyable, and familiar enough that most people already know what they are getting.

In December, when celebrations tend to blur into one long social calendar, this is the cocktail that fits right in. It is perfect for birthdays, girls’ nights, end-of-year dinners and impromptu bar stops.

4. Whiskey Sour — The Grown-Up Choice

“For the millennials,” Alao says simply. The whiskey sour is often described as the cocktail people graduate to. It is balanced, strong and refreshingly unflashy. Made with aged whiskey, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and ice, it is a drink that rewards restraint.

You are more likely to spot it at hotel bars or quieter lounges, where conversations matter, and the music doesn’t compete with your thoughts.

The whiskey sour also quietly reinforces one of Alao’s key beliefs about cocktails: that less is often more. “People tend to overcomplicate things with too many flavours,” he notes. This cocktail proves that when the basics are done right, nothing else is needed.

5. Detty Chapman — The Lagos Upgrade

Chapman never fails. It is familiar, nostalgic and deeply local. But in December, Alao believes it deserves an upgrade.

The festive version leans away from excessive soda and instead focuses on fresh citrus, bitters and a splash of champagne. The result is lighter, sharper and far more grown-up, without losing the drink’s playful essence.

“It is the kind of cocktail where there is always one uncle asking for extra bitters,” he jokes.

With its blend of orange soda, lemon soda, citrus extracts and bitters, the Detty Chapman is a reminder that some classics don’t need to be replaced; they just need to be refined.

What People Get Wrong About Cocktails at Home

Beyond choosing the right drinks, Alao is quick to point out that many home cocktail attempts fail for surprisingly simple reasons.

“People forget dilution,” he says. “Shaking or stirring is not just about chilling a drink, it is part of the recipe. Under-diluted cocktails taste clunky.”

He also laughs about the tendency to overdo things. “I’ve seen my aunt try to make a simple mocktail like she’s preparing for a 20-drink menu,” he says. The truth, he insists, is that good cocktails don’t need endless ingredients but just the right ones.

According to him, a solid home bar only needs a good spirit base like gin, rum or vodka, fresh citrus, simple syrup, bitters, soda water and one or two fresh elements such as cucumber, passion fruit, or even dried hibiscus for a local twist.

The Real Secret to December Cocktails

For Alao, the most important part of drinking cocktails in December has little to do with technique.

“Don’t just order something sweet and move on,” he says. “Order a cocktail with a story behind it.”

That story, he explains, begins before the first sip. The garnish, whether lightly torched, smoky, spiced or freshly cut, is not decoration, but part of the experience, setting the mood for what is to come.

And then there is the part that matters most. “Don’t drink alone,” he adds. “Drink with your crew. Share a sip. Talk about the year you have had.”