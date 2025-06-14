7 Cheapest 5G phones in Nigeria under ₦250,000

5G is no longer just a luxury for flagship users—network operators like MTN and Airtel have rolled out coverage in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, making fast downloads and smoother video calls a reality for many Nigerians Are you looking to enjoy the magic of 5G without burning a hole in your pocket? You’re in the right place! I’ve rounded up seven 5G smartphones —all priced below ₦250,000—that balance performance, battery life , and value. Whether you’re a student, young professional, or content creator , there’s an option here for you.

1. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G

Key Specs: 4 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, 6.7″ LCD, 5,000 mAh battery, dual 50 MP + 2 MP cameras Samsung’s Galaxy A06 5G is one of the cheapest 5G phones in Nigeria, and it punches well above its weight. With a clean One UI experience on Android, you get smooth scrolling on its 6.7-inch display and reliable performance from its MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The 5,000 mAh battery easily lasts a full day of calls, social media, and YouTube streaming, so you won’t have to hunt for a charger mid-afternoon. Price: ₦192,500. Where to Buy: Shop Slot.ng .

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Key Specs: 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, 6.67″ AMOLED, 5,000 mAh, 108 MP + 8 MP cameras The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G consistently appears on lists of affordable 5G smartphones Nigerian shops love—and for good reason. Its 6.67-inch AMOLED display pops with vivid colours, and the 108 MP main camera takes surprisingly sharp shots for the price bracket. You also get stereo speakers for better video calls, Netflix binges, and fast 67W charging that fills its 5,000mAh battery in under an hour. Price: ₦187,000. Where to Buy: Shop Givtmobile .

3. Tecno Spark 10 5G

As an entry-level 5G phone, the Spark 10 5G hits all the right notes: Dimensity 6020 processor, up to 8 GB RAM, up to 128 GB storage, and a 6.6″ HD+ display at 90 Hz for crisp everyday use. A 50 MP main camera, plus portrait and depth sensors, guarantees Instagram-worthy snaps, and the 5,000 mAh battery keeps you powered through lectures or church service live streams. What makes it a standout for students and first-time 5G buyers is Tecno’s “artificial intelligence” UI enhancements, auto–scene recognition on your shots, and adaptive performance that learns your usage to save battery . Throw in face unlock, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an attractive gradient finish, and you’ve got a reliable smartphone at a student-friendly price. Price: ₦141,800. Where to Buy: Shop Pavi.ng

4. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

If you’re after a premium feel, solid performance, and long-term value—all without spending more than ₦250K—the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is a killer choice. It features an Exynos 1280 processor, 6–8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage, making it perfect for multitasking, social media, and even light gaming. You get a sharp and colourful 6.4″ Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 5—meaning your screen won’t crack at the slightest fall. The quad-camera setup includes a 48 MP main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), which means your videos and photos stay sharp even if your hands aren’t stable. Plus, you’ve got an 8 MP ultra-wide, 5 MP macro, and 2 MP depth lens—all ideal for Instagram content, wide group shots, and creative angles. The 5,000 mAh battery lasts a whole day with heavy use and is IP67 water-resistant. So there is no stress if it falls in water for a few seconds. With Samsung’s excellent One UI, regular security updates, and sleek minimalist design, this is one of the most affordable and reliable 5G phones in Nigeria. Price: ₦199,000. Where to Buy: Shop Gavit Mobile .

5. OPPO A74 5G

Key Specs: 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage; 6.5″ LCD 90 Hz; 5,000 mAh; 48 MP + 8 MP cameras The OPPO A74 5G is among the cheapest 5G phones Nigerian buyers can trust. Its 6.5-inch 90 Hz screen and sleek unibody design look more expensive than its price tag suggests. The 33 W VOOC charging refills the 5,000 mAh battery in about an hour. Although it can warm up under sustained gaming, it remains rock solid for everyday browsing, social media use, and camera work. Price: ₦115,900. Where to Buy: Shop Na wewee .

6. Itel P55 5G

The Itel P55 5G is your most wallet-friendly 5G phone. You get MediaTek’s Dimensity 6080 chipset, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB onboard storage, and a punchy 90 Hz 6.6″ HD+ display protected by Dragontrail Glass. Battery life won’t be an issue with the 5,000 mAh cell and 18 W fast charging, which provides enough juice to last a full day of streaming, social media scrolling, and other activities. Official ITel shops and authorised dealers honour a one-year warranty; be sure to check for a valid IMEI before making a purchase. With face unlock, a fingerprint sensor, and a sleek, glossy finish, the P55 5G feels like a mid-ranger without the mid-range price tag. Price: ₦165,000. Where to Buy: Shop Pointek .

Read Also: Best Itel Phone to Buy In Nigeria Right Now .

7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

For brand-loyal Nigerians looking for an affordable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy A14 5G delivers Samsung’s proven build and software support at a bargain. It features a Dimensity 700 chip, 4–6 GB RAM, 64–128 GB expandable storage (via microSD), and a vivid 6.6″ FHD+ Infinity-V display at 90 Hz. You’ll love the 50 MP main camera, 2× telephoto sensor, and a 13 MP selfie shooter—perfect for video calls with loved ones. The 5,000 mAh battery plus 15 W Fast Charging keeps you connected all day, and Samsung’s One UI Core ensures two years of OS updates and monthly security patches. Price: ₦248,060. Where to Buy: Shop Zero Store .

Read Also: The Cheapest Samsung Phones to Buy in 2025