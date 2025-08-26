You know that feeling when you stumble across a brilliant playlist on Spotify and think, Wow, whoever made this has taste! And you’d love to send them a quick “This playlist is fire!” but… there’s no way to do it. Well, not anymore. Spotify is finally fixing that with its brand-new Direct Messages feature.

For context, Spotify isn’t just another music app; it’s the biggest streaming platform in the world. According to recent figures , it now has 640 million monthly active users, a jump of 38 million from last year. That’s huge.

To put it into perspective, more than a quarter of those users are in Europe, with Latin America and North America close behind. Add 252 million premium subscribers into the mix, and you’ve got a platform that’s practically running the music world.



With over 100 million tracks, six million podcasts, and extras like AI DJ and music videos, Spotify is showing no signs of slowing down.

Why Add DMs?

If you’ve ever shared a song link with a friend via WhatsApp or Instagram, you’ll know music is one of the easiest ways to connect with people. Spotify says recommendations have always been part of its DNA, but users wanted something more. A dedicated space in the app to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks, eliminating the need to juggle multiple apps. And so, Spotify listened.

The new Messages feature is here to make those moments of connection effortless. From sending your bestie an audiobook for your next book club meeting, or swapping true-crime podcasts with your dad, now you can do it directly on Spotify.

How It Works

The new DMs aren’t trying to be WhatsApp 2.0 because they’re built for sharing music and chatting about it. Here’s what you can do through the new Spotify DMs: Start a one-on-one chat with someone you’ve interacted with on Spotify before.

While listening to a track, podcast, or audiobook, tap the Share icon, pick a friend, and hit send.

Once your friend accepts your message request, you can text, react with emojis, and keep swapping content.

Access your messages by tapping your profile picture in the top-left corner of the app. You’ll also see suggestions for who to message, like people you’ve created collaborative playlists with, joined a Jam session, or those on your Family or Duo plan.

And don’t worry, Spotify isn’t ditching social sharing. You can still post your favourite tracks to Instagram Stories or share links on TikTok. The new Messages feature is designed to complement, not replace, what you already do.

Safety and Privacy First

Spotify knows adding messaging can raise eyebrows when it comes to safety. That’s why you’re always in control: You decide whether to accept or decline message requests.

You can block users or opt out of Messages entirely.

Conversations are encrypted both in storage and while being sent.

Spotify will scan for harmful or illegal content and has a reporting system in place. So, yes. You can fangirl over that playlist without worrying about weird messages from creeps popping up in your inbox.

But That’s Not All…

This update comes hot on the heels of another cool feature: Mix. Currently in beta, it lets you turn your playlists into something straight out of a DJ set. You can blend songs with smooth transitions, tweak volume levels, and even play around with the equaliser and sound effects. This feature is just what you need when you want to host a house party or just make your solo listening sessions feel more polished to your taste. Here’s how to try it: Open any playlist you’ve created or start a new one. Tap Mix in the toolbar. Go with Auto for an instant blend, or customise everything: from transitions to effects. Save your mix and share it with friends (Premium users can even collaborate on mixes).

Where to Get Spotify