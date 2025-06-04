7 Activities To Do With Your Dad on Father’s Day in Nigeria

Contrary to the popular belief that Father's Day is not celebrated and that there are no activities to do on Father’s Day compared to Mother’s Day , you can make Father’s Day memorable for your dad without breaking the bank. These 7 easy, affordable, and fun activities help you pair heartfelt moments with thoughtful gifts to make your dad feel special, whether he’s a foodie , a movie lover, or someone who loves to relax.

When Is Father’s Day Celebrated in Nigeria?

Every third Sunday of June, families all over Nigeria stop to celebrate the fathers and father figures who guide our lives. In 2025, that date is June 15. This day is not just about buying expensive gifts; it’s about making memories, big or small, and here are a few ways to go about it:

1. Cook a Traditional Nigerian Meal Together

You know your dad’s favourite local dish —maybe egusi soup, okra soup, abacha, tuwo shinkafa, or akara. Why not turn your kitchen into a mini- restaurant for the day? That way, you get to bond through stories and shared effort. Your dad will love that you tried to get his favourite meal just right. If he loves a good drink , you can pair this with either an alcoholic or non-alcoholic wine for an elevated experience. The best option is a red wine , as it complements the bold, spicy flavour of many Nigerian meals .

Eisberg Cabernet Sauvignon Price: ₦11,010. Where to Buy: Barrels.ng

2. Organise a Family Picnic at a Nearby Park

Nothing beats the fresh air and open space, especially on a weekend. Choose a local park—Lekki Conservation Centre, Freedom Park in Lagos, or Millennium Park in Abuja. Prepare simple snacks at home and bottles of Zobo or Chapman, and arrive at the park by 10:00 a.m. to grab a good spot under a big tree. For a great picnic, you need:

A Foldable Waterproof Picnic Mat Price: ₦10,500. Where to Buy: Shop Eni’s Place

An Insulated Chest Cooler Price: ₦83,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga .

A Harvit Fabric Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Price: ₦27,500. Where to Buy: Shop Just Havit

3. Watch a Movie or Football Match Together

If your dad is a Nollywood or a serious football fan, turn your living room into a mini cinema or sports bar. You can do this after cooking together so he can relax, eat his favourite meal, and watch the movie or football. Thankfully, the Fifa Club World Cup starts on Saturday, 14 June 2025, and runs till Sunday, 13 July 2025. You can either watch it at home together or at a viewing centre; Israel mentioned a few places to watch football games in his article. The cheers and shared vibes will make it a day to remember.

4. Write a Heartfelt Letter

Sometimes, words mean more than any physical gift. A handwritten letter can become Dad’s keepsake for years to come. Find a quiet corner or time and jot down why you appreciate him—moments when he made you laugh, lessons he taught, or his best advice. If you’ve got younger siblings, have them draw a miniature doodle or write a short sentence to include. Every scribble makes it more personal. Slip the letter into a nice envelope; consider sealing it with a simple sticker or wax seal for an extra touch.

To make it presentable, pair this with a luxury pen and a nice leather case like this custom notebook and pen set from Dayari.ng . Price: ₦19,000. Where to Buy: Shop Dayari.ng .

5. Take a Short Road Trip to a Nearby Attraction

A quick getaway gives your dad a much-needed break from everything except you. You can plan a road trip to Erin Ijesha Waterfall in Osun, Lekki Conservation Centre, or the Nike Art Gallery . A day like this costs far less than a full-blown vacation but will be one that you and Dad will talk about for months.

You’ll need a sturdy bag to pack essentials like this Travel Backpack. Price: ₦7,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

6. Pamper Dad with a DIY Indoor “Spa” Day

Every dad deserves a little pampering. You’d be surprised how much Dads appreciate a little self-care . It’s affordable, relaxing, and shows you care. Here’s how to do it: Set up a calm corner in the living room with soft lighting and a diffuser, and then soak Dad’s feet in warm water with Dr Teal’s Pure Epsom salt.

Price: ₦9,000. Where to Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty . Guide him through a quick facial: cleanse, apply the LED mask, and moisturise. While he’s relaxing, offer him a cold glass of Zobo or Chapman.

7. Organise a Family Game Night

Gather the whole family and challenge Dad to a night of fun plus banter like Dad’s “when I was your age” jokes. How to set it up: Set up the living room floor, spread out a blanket, and make sure there’s enough lighting. Let Dad pick his favourite game first. It could be Ludo, ayo olopon, or a deck of Whot cards. Sports World Nigeria has a variety of board games, all within the range of ₦8,500 to ₦15,500, and this Pure Cruise card game from Nkeko Games at ₦15,000 will skyrocket the fun. Offer small prizes: ₦1000 airtime , a pocket-sized notepad, or permission to choose the next family outing. Don’t forget the snacks and drinks. Grab a bag of Gala sausage rolls , chin-chin, small chops , and beverages. You can also read Gift’s detailed article on easy-to-make cocktails you can make at home.

Bonus: Affordable Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Nigeria

If you still want to add a little extra, here are some pocket-friendly gifts: Personalised Phone Case from Hazken . Costs ₦7,500. Cassio Classic Wristwatch from Cassio Nigeria for only ₦27,250. Lace Fabric from Onlee Luxury for ₦75,000/5 yards. A pair of Loafers from Zorkle Official for ₦69,500