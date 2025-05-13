15 Healthy Snacks You Can Find in Nigerian Supermarkets

Healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring, especially when snacking. With Nigerians becoming health-conscious , stores across the country now stock an incredible variety of healthy, tasty snacks that cater to all types of diets and lifestyles.

When you want healthy snacks in Nigeria, the following are a few quick tips: Read the label: Choose those that contain low added sugar and sodium.

Find fibre and protein as they make you feel fuller for longer.

Watch portion sizes; healthy snacks can also be overdone.

Choose whole foods: When unsure, choose snacks with fewer ingredients.

Whether you are trying to lose weight, gain muscle, control blood sugar levels, or simply snack better, there is something healthy on the shelf. In this article, we will be highlighting 15 healthy snacks available in supermarkets.

1. Kuli Kuli

Made up of roasted groundnuts (peanuts), kuli kuli is a crispy, protein-rich snack that is rich in healthy fats and contains a decent level of fibre. It is among the most authentic Nigerian snacks and also keeps you full. Price: ₦3,000, Where to Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET

2. Greek Yoghurt

Plain Greek yoghurt is a powerhouse: low in sugar, high in protein, and full of probiotics for a healthy gut. It’s versatile too, and great as a snack or breakfast with fruits and granola. Price: ₦3,930, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

3. Boiled Corn

Boiling corn is a simple, old-fashioned, and filling whole grain loaded with fibre and antioxidants. It's filling, particularly when eaten hot with a sprinkle of salt on top. Price: ₦2,500. Where to Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET

4. Baked Popcorn

Air-popped and lightly seasoned popcorn is one of the healthier, low-calorie foods around. It's rich in fibre and a good choice for anyone looking for something crunchy. Price: ₦1,540, Where to Buy: Shop Supermarket.ng

5. Granola

Granola, a healthy blend of oats, nuts, and seeds, is a wonderful snack on its own or with yoghurt. It's rich in fibre, iron, and healthy fats. Price: ₦7,400, Where to Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET

6. Fruit and Nuts Bars

Nature Valley and Kellogg's both sell convenient and filling nut and fruit bars. For the best choice, choose products with minimal added sugar. Price: ₦2,175, Where to Buy: Shop Supermarket.ng

7. Coconut Chips

Coconut chips are a crunchy and slightly sweet alternative to sugary snacks. They're low in carbohydrates and high in fibre and healthy fats. Price: ₦3,910, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

8. Tiger Nuts

Tiger nuts are small but powerful. Packed with fibre, iron, magnesium, and potassium, they're great for digestive health and blood sugar control. Price: ₦1,200, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

9. Dates

Naturally sweet and very nutritious, dates are rich in antioxidants and iron. They're great for when you’re having a sugar craving. Price: ₦1,000, Where to Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET

10. Cashew Nuts

Cashews are rich in heart-healthy fats, plant protein, and minerals like zinc and magnesium. A handful keeps you full and energised. Price: ₦4,040, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

11. Almond Nuts

Almonds are one of the best plant sources of protein, making them perfect for snacking. They also regulate hunger and blood sugar. Price: ₦19,240, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

12. Naturally Sweetened Zobo Drink

This local hibiscus tea is rich in antioxidants and aids digestion. Choose naturally sweetened ones to enjoy the health benefits without added sugar. Price: ₦990, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

13. Dried Fruits

Dried fruits are perfect if you love fruits but want a mess-free, on-the-go snack. They're chewy, sweet, and rich in fibre. Price: ₦3,755, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

14. Cheese Balls

One 20g pack of cheese balls contains approximately 110 calories, which is, and I cannot stress this enough, incredible. The fact that it comes in small pieces is also great because it contributes to the feeling of being full. After all, you’ve eaten longer (snack hack!). Price: ₦1,500, Where to Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET

15. Kokoro (Corn Chips)

This crispy traditional snack made from cornmeal is lightly spiced for flavour. It is a health-friendly alternative chip with a lovely bite. Price: ₦650, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng