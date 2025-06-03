A girls’ night in is often the reset everyone needs. No dress codes, no pressure to go out, and no noise competing with conversations. It’s a chance to relax, catch up, laugh, and share space with people who get you. Drinks are part of the experience, mixes you can make at home with what’s available.

The goal is ease; drinks that can be made ahead, served cold, or blended quickly without much effort. A mix of alcohol-free and quick-to-prepare options helps keep everyone included, with room to adjust as needed.

Here are five drink ideas to try the next time you host. Each one is easy to make, refreshing, and fits well into a quiet night in.

1. Iced Tea

Ingredients: Teabags

Baking Soda

Water

Ice

Lemon or peaches(optional)

Sugar Syrup

This is a laid-back, low-effort drink you can make in large batches. It works well for hot nights, game nights, or anytime you want something chilled that isn't a soft drink. Add lemon, lime, or any juice you already have in the fridge. Everyone can refill their cup without overthinking it. Price: ₦1,400. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng

2. Chapman

Ingredients: Cucumber

Fanta

Sprite

Lime

Grenadine

Angostura Aromatic Bitters

Ice

A Nigerian go-to that feels festive without being complicated. Chapman is bubbly, slightly bitter-sweet, and gets its kick from Angostura bitters. You can serve it in any cup, add ice, and drop in cucumber slices. It’s a familiar classic everyone enjoys.

Price: ₦43,200. Where to Buy: Naija Liquor

3. Lemon Drop Martini

Ingredients: Freshly pressed lemon Juice

Vodka

Sugar Syrup

Ice

This one is strong and straightforward. It’s more for sipping slowly, maybe when you’re easing into a conversation or winding down for the night. It uses basic ingredients and comes together in minutes.

Price: ₦16,000. Where to Buy: Naija Liquor

4. Zobo Sangria

Ingredients: Fruits: Lemon, peaches, pineapple

Zobo leaf / Hibiscus flower

Water

Sugar

Red wine

Vodka / Rum (Optional)

This version of sangria uses zobo (hibiscus flower), making it familiar yet with a twist. You get the flavour of zobo and the kick of wine, plus fresh fruits that soak up all that flavour. You can keep it alcohol-free too, depending on the group.

Price: ₦16,380. Where to Buy: Shop Naija Liquor

5. Ginger Pineapple Fizz

Ingredients: Pineapples

Ginger

Lemons

Turmeric

Sugar to taste (Optional)

This one tastes like something you’d buy off a street vendor on a hot day; spicy, slightly sweet, and sharp in a good way. The ginger adds heat, the turmeric brings colour, and it’s easy to make in bulk. Chill it ahead of time or blend with ice for a frozen version.

Price: ₦1,500. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart

Drink Tips for a Smooth and Enjoyable Girls’ Night In

Prep in advance: Make your drinks a few hours ahead so they chill properly.

Keep garnishes simple: No need for anything extra.

Label your mixes: If you’re making both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions, label the pitchers so everyone knows what they’re pouring.

Have water nearby: A jug of cold water helps everyone stay hydrated and balances out the drinks.

Adjust sweetness gradually: Start with less sugar or syrup. People can always add more to taste.