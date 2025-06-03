A girls’ night in is often the reset everyone needs. No dress codes, no pressure to go out, and no noise competing with conversations. It’s a chance to relax, catch up, laugh, and share space with people who get you. Drinks are part of the experience, mixes you can make at home with what’s available.
The goal is ease; drinks that can be made ahead, served cold, or blended quickly without much effort. A mix of alcohol-free and quick-to-prepare options helps keep everyone included, with room to adjust as needed.
Here are five drink ideas to try the next time you host. Each one is easy to make, refreshing, and fits well into a quiet night in.
1. Iced Tea
Ingredients:
Teabags
Baking Soda
Water
Ice
Lemon or peaches(optional)
Sugar Syrup
This is a laid-back, low-effort drink you can make in large batches. It works well for hot nights, game nights, or anytime you want something chilled that isn't a soft drink. Add lemon, lime, or any juice you already have in the fridge. Everyone can refill their cup without overthinking it.
Price: ₦1,400. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart.ng
2. Chapman
Ingredients:
Cucumber
Fanta
Sprite
Lime
Grenadine
Angostura Aromatic Bitters
Ice
A Nigerian go-to that feels festive without being complicated. Chapman is bubbly, slightly bitter-sweet, and gets its kick from Angostura bitters. You can serve it in any cup, add ice, and drop in cucumber slices. It’s a familiar classic everyone enjoys.
Price: ₦43,200. Where to Buy: Naija Liquor
3. Lemon Drop Martini
Ingredients:
Freshly pressed lemon Juice
Vodka
Sugar Syrup
Ice
This one is strong and straightforward. It’s more for sipping slowly, maybe when you’re easing into a conversation or winding down for the night. It uses basic ingredients and comes together in minutes.
Price: ₦16,000. Where to Buy: Naija Liquor
4. Zobo Sangria
Ingredients:
Fruits: Lemon, peaches, pineapple
Zobo leaf / Hibiscus flower
Water
Sugar
Red wine
Vodka / Rum (Optional)
This version of sangria uses zobo (hibiscus flower), making it familiar yet with a twist. You get the flavour of zobo and the kick of wine, plus fresh fruits that soak up all that flavour. You can keep it alcohol-free too, depending on the group.
Price: ₦16,380. Where to Buy: Shop Naija Liquor
5. Ginger Pineapple Fizz
Ingredients:
Pineapples
Ginger
Lemons
Turmeric
Sugar to taste (Optional)
This one tastes like something you’d buy off a street vendor on a hot day; spicy, slightly sweet, and sharp in a good way. The ginger adds heat, the turmeric brings colour, and it’s easy to make in bulk. Chill it ahead of time or blend with ice for a frozen version.
Price: ₦1,500. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart
Drink Tips for a Smooth and Enjoyable Girls’ Night In
Prep in advance: Make your drinks a few hours ahead so they chill properly.
Keep garnishes simple: No need for anything extra.
Label your mixes: If you’re making both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions, label the pitchers so everyone knows what they’re pouring.
Have water nearby: A jug of cold water helps everyone stay hydrated and balances out the drinks.
Adjust sweetness gradually: Start with less sugar or syrup. People can always add more to taste.
A girls’ night in doesn’t need much to be special, just the right people, some comfort food, and drinks that don’t take all day to make. These recipes are simple enough to pull off with whatever you have and flexible enough to suit different tastes. Save them for the next time you're hosting, or just when you need an easy win after a long week.