Have you ever mistakenly bought too much airtime? Perhaps you added an extra zero when recharging via your bank app , ending up with ₦10,000 instead of ₦1,000. Instead of searching for someone to buy the excess airtime, there's a more convenient solution. Several platforms allow you to easily convert airtime from all major networks ( MTN, Airtel , Glo, and 9Mobile) into cash in your bank account. Here are 5 of the best platforms and how to convert airtime to cash on all networks using any of them.

General Airtime To Cash Conversion Process

To convert airtime to cash on any network: Select a Platform: Choose a reliable platform such as Recharge2Cash, Palmpay , Prestmit, or AirtimeFlip. Register or Log In: Create a new account or sign in to an existing one. Start Conversion: Find the "Airtime to Cash" option and choose your mobile network. Follow Instructions: The platform will guide you through an instant process for transferring your airtime to a specific number. Receive Cash: After verifying your airtime, your platform wallet or linked bank account will be credited shortly.

Where and How To Convert Airtime To Cash On All Networks

1. Recharge2Cash

Recharge2Cash is an app that enables Nigerians to exchange unwanted airtime for cash, which can then be transferred to their bank accounts. How Recharge2Cash Works: Download the Recharge2Cash app from the App Store or Google Play Store and create an account by providing your bank account and BVN details. Existing users can simply log in.

Navigate to the "Airtime to Cash" section within the app. Select your mobile network, enter the airtime amount and the phone number holding the airtime, and proceed by clicking "Continue Transaction."

The app will display a specific phone number to which you can transfer airtime. Regardless of your network (MTN, Airtel, Glo, or 9Mobile), initiate the airtime transfer by dialing *321# and following the prompts.

After successfully transferring the airtime, return to the Recharge2Cash app and tap "Convert airtime." Once Recharge2Cash verifies the transfer, your in-app wallet will be credited within 5 to 10 minutes. You can then withdraw the funds from your wallet and transfer them to your linked bank account. Fees: Recharge2Cash applies the following minimum conversion charges: 20% for MTN, 25% for 9Mobile, and 35% for Airtel and Glo airtime.

2. PalmPay

In addition to allowing users to save money and access short-term loans , PalmPay users can convert airtime to cash through its in-app "Recharge2Cash" plugin. This feature eliminates the need for a separate Recharge2Cash account. How PalmPay Works Open the PalmPay app and select the "Recharge2Cash" icon.

Choose your mobile network (MTN, Airtel, Glo, or 9Mobile)

Enter the OTP received on your phone.

Specify the amount of airtime you wish to convert (between ₦50 and ₦5000), and the app will display the cash equivalent after deducting a 12% service fee.

Upon confirmation, the converted amount will be credited to your PalmPay account within minutes. To become a user and enjoy this benefit, you can download the PalmPay app from the App Store or Google Play Store .

3. Prestmit

Prestmit offers an app-based service for converting airtime from all networks to cash, with a minimum charge of 20%. The platform also supports buying airtime and data, purchasing gift cards, and trading cryptocurrency. To convert airtime using Prestmit: Download the Prestmit app from the App Store or Google Play Store and create an account.

Click “Sell airtime.”

Choose your network provider and enter the airtime amount you wish to sell. The app will display the acceptable range and the estimated cash you'll receive. Click “Continue.” Note: You must transfer the airtime from the phone number associated with your Prestmit profile.

The app will provide a recipient phone number for the airtime transfer. You can use the *321# code for this. After transferring, take a screenshot and upload it in the designated field.

Upon confirmation, your Prestmit account should be credited within minutes.

4. AirtimeFlip

AirtimeFlip allows MTN users to convert airtime to cash for a 19% fee, with slightly higher fees for Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile. A ₦50 withdrawal fee applies for transfers from the AirtimeFlip wallet to a bank account. To use AirtimeFlip: Sign up at airtimeflip.com or download the app from either the App Store or Google Play Store

Provide the required details.

Choose "Convert airtime," and enter your network, phone number, and airtime amount. Click "next."

Dial* 321 # to transfer the airtime to the displayed phone number and upload a confirmation screenshot.

After confirmation, your AirtimeFlip wallet will be credited within 5-30 minutes.

5. Zoranga

Zoranga allows users to convert airtime to cash, but only for MTN and 9Mobile subscribers. To use the Zoranga service: Create a free personal account on their website.

After logging in, navigate to "deposit money."

Select your network and enter the desired transfer amount.

You will receive a phone number to which to send the airtime.

Then, under "transfer money," input your bank account details to receive the cash. Bank transfers are free. But Zoranga charges 22% to 32% per transaction, and bank transfers typically take at least five minutes.

In Closing