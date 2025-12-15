A Timeline of Jarvis and Peller’s Relationship, As We Know It

From viral content to public spats and a recent dramatic car livestream incident.

Jarvis and Peller are among the internet celebrity couples who have steadily captured netizens’ attention over the past few years. However, during an emotional livestream following their breakup, Peller crashed his car on the Lekki–Epe Expressway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This incident went viral immediately on social media. The crash didn’t happen in isolation. It came after months of public tension , emotional livestreams, conflicting statements, and highly scrutinised interactions between the two creators.

To understand the crash, you have to understand the relationship. And to understand the relationship, you have to go back to the beginning and follow the trail of moments, misunderstandings, public fights, reconciliations, and controversies that slowly turned a viral romance into one of Nigeria’s most talked-about internet sagas.

Who are Jarvis and Peller?

Before their names became inseparable online, Jarvis and Peller were already stars in their own right. Jarvis (Jadrolita), whose real name is Elizabeth Amadou, rose to fame on TikTok for her uncanny “AI robot” persona. Her stiff movements, delayed reactions, and deadpan humour made her stand out in Nigeria’s crowded creator space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jarvis

She quickly became one of the platform’s most recognisable female creators, known for her originality, brand collaborations, and a carefully curated image that leaned more quirky than chaotic.

Peller, born Habeeb Hamzat, was building momentum on a different frequency. Younger, louder, and more emotionally expressive, he became popular for his livestreams, skits, and raw, unfiltered personality.

Peller [Instagram/@peller089]

His content thrived on immediacy, saying exactly what was on his mind, even when it got him into trouble. While Jarvis felt controlled and intentional, Peller felt impulsive and unpredictable. And yet, somehow, the contrast worked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They met in 2023, just the way many internet relationships do now: through TikTok lives. What started as playful banter quickly turned into recurring appearances together, inside jokes, and a chemistry viewers couldn’t ignore. At first, many people assumed it was just content until October 2024. Read Next: Are You in Love or Just Horny?

2024: Viral Chemistry and Public Moments

October 2024 was a turning point. At the Pulse Influencer Awards, Peller invited Jarvis on stage after winning big, and she kissed him in front of cameras and fans. That moment pushed their relationship from just content chemistry to a full-blown public couple story.

But later, she confirmed to Channels Television that they were engaged and hoped to marry at the right time, emphasising caution and readiness over rush. Part of the complication, she hinted, was their age difference and her desire not to compromise on deeper life goals just to go public. Read Next: The Gentle Art of Guiding Your Partner Through Sex (Without Killing the Mood)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Late 2024 to Early 2025: Jarvis’ Health Scare

In late 2024, Jarvis underwent jaw surgery. This came after her fans and followers, claimed and accused her of creating her content because of her relationship with fellow creator Peller, Jarvis took to her TikTok livestream to speak on her reasons. Addressing her followers, she said, "Let me tell you guys what happened. I was told that I had a tumour in my jaw. I thought It was teeth problems but it wasn't; the doctor said I had a tumour in my jawline."

Post-surgery, Peller posted a heartfelt video caring for her in the hospital , even vowing to marry her one day. For many of their fans, this was an “aww” moment. By Early 2025, Peller publicly announced plans for a wedding date, suggesting February or March 2025, which fuelled excitement among online audiences.

At the same time, Peller shared personal views in livestreams, including the decision he and Jarvis made to abstain from intimacy until marriage. This was an attempt to show how seriously he took the relationship, even if some fans saw it as just “content”. Read Next: Street-Smart Tips to Keep Your Belongings Safe This Detty December

Mid-2025: Relationship Strains Begin to Show

By April 2025, cracks were appearing. During a livestream, Peller admitted he didn’t like Jarvis anymore , calling their love “fake”. This felt like a soft launch of a breakup and sparked such speculation among their fans. Not long after, Jarvis opened up about the emotional cost of being in this relationship under public scrutiny. She said she had “compromised her values” and often participated in content she didn’t like just to support Peller.

She lamented that he broadcast private disagreements online, even after they had talked them through privately. Around this time, Peller shared controversial “dating rules” that included conditions for anyone who wanted to date him, starting with Jarvis after a disagreement over something as simple as a haircut. Read Next: Everyone Wants Closure, But What Does It Actually Mean in a Relationship?

August 2025: Viral Public Argument

One of the most publicised episodes came in August 2025 after attending a Seyi Vibez concert in Lagos. In viral video clips, Peller appeared to force Jarvis into a car, claiming he was trying to protect her from an aggressive crowd .

We’ve seen popular celebrities like Tom Holland protect their partners from aggressive crowds, and it was done with love and a genuine desire to protect, which was a contrast from what Peller’s video portrayed.

Another clip from earlier months showed Peller pushing Jarvis during an argument, something that sparked major backlash online. Peller defended himself, saying the moment was misunderstood and that he was trying to protect her from a hostile environment, not hurt her. He also claimed that he’d never beat a woman .

Meanwhile, in October, Jarvis revealed that Peller almost hit her out of anger, and she was so terrified that she ran downstairs to warn her staff to stay alert. She said “ Justice for Jarvis” would have trended had she not run for her dear life.

September–October 2025: Engaged!

In July 2025, Jarvis confirmed in an interview that she and Peller were in fact engaged, clarifying earlier confusion about the ring. However, she stressed that marriage wasn’t imminent and that the age difference (she being older) was a factor in the delay.

By September 2025, in another livestream, Jarvis explained why she’d not married Peller yet , speaking about wanting him to gain more life experience and stability before taking that step. Despite engagement rumours and confirmation, their relationship still hadn’t progressed to marriage, and fans saw signs of tension that hinted that all might not be well behind the scenes. Read Next: How to Know If She Likes You: Clear Signs Women Drop When They’re Into You

Accusations, Boundaries, and Public Backlash

In another livestream, Peller admitted to monitoring Jarvis’s WhatsApp messages , proudly saying no man dared message her now because of boundaries he’d set.

Things took a serious turn when Peller alleged that Jarvis was involved in money laundering through livestream gift splits, a claim she strongly refuted. Her management threatened legal action, calling the allegation “false and defamatory”.

Jarvis herself publicly warned Peller against making damaging claims and spoke about how he had hurt her emotionally with comments about her father and personal details. Read Next: 9 Things Men Secretly Want in Bed But Hardly Admit

December 14–15, 2025: The Emotional Crash That Shocked Everyone

On December 14, 2025, during an emotional Instagram livestream titled “RIP Peller”, the influencer was driving while visibly distressed. He appeared to be speaking about his relationship with Jarvis in real time, and suddenly his live broadcast captured moments leading up to a serious car crash on the busy Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lagos .

The crash was real, the video went viral, and Peller was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention after bystanders intervened. As of now, there has been no official medical update about his condition, but the event has triggered widespread concern online from heartfelt messages to harsh commentary.