Where to Watch the Champions League Final in Lagos This Saturday

Rallying the boys to see the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final that one time every year is exciting. Watching it at home is one thing, but it takes it a notch higher when you watch it outside, where you can yell out your frustration, share your joy, and engage in banter with rivals over chilled drinks and tasty meals.

You should have this experience on Saturday, May 31st, during the UEFA Champions League final match. Who says no to watching such a big game with friends and drinks in a comfortable ambience that promises different extra perks? Not me! If you’re wondering where to enjoy such an experience in Lagos, here are 7 spots, including watch parties to enjoy the football match with add-ons for a memorable experience.

1. Johnny Rockets

16 Eletu Ogabi Street, off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Opening Hours: Daily, 11 am to 12 am.

Known for its American menu, tasty burgers, and milkshakes, this spot has a lively atmosphere perfect for games like the UCL final. You can also enjoy the game, relax, and unwind with your friends in their outdoor seating area.

Aside from the ambience, Johnny Rockets’ menu has the perfect meal and drinks for you whether you’re celebrating your team’s victory, a successful hate-watch, or seeking tasty consolation for a loss. They also have other locations in Abuja and Ikeja.

2. Bature Brewery

256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Opening Hours: Daily, 3 pm to 11 pm

This spot has become a favourite for Lagos football lovers. It is an outdoor spot popular for its brewery and yummy pizza. You get to watch the match on a big screen—cinema style—and there is enough space for your friends and other football fans.

Aside from snagging up their bonus offers for this year’s final (check the post above), you should try their pizza with a mug of local beer. Also, arrive early to secure the best seats!

3. Bamboo Lounge

Location: 38, Oduduwa Way, Ikeja GRA.

Opening Hours: Daily, 11 am to 3 am

Bamboo Lounge is a popular choice for football fans on the mainland in Lagos. Who wouldn’t love a place where you can enjoy every football game, link up with other football lovers and have a friends hangout before or after the game.

I recently found out on one of my visits that this spot is also known as 38 Lounge because of its address. However, what is more interesting about this spot is its diverse menu, which serves a mix of Lebanese, Indian, Chinese, and Nigerian dishes. Additionally, if you're looking to unwind with a swim on the day of the UCL final match or any other day, their outdoor seating area features a pool. For more enquiries and reservations, contact them at +234 905 456 6666 or +234 905 876 6666.

4. The Cabin

Location: No. 114 Bode Thomas St, Surulere, Lagos

Opening Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday ( 2 pm to 12 am), Thursday-Sunday (2 pm to 2 am).

Mainlanders are eating good with yet another spot popular for its activities and how energetic the atmosphere gets on matchdays. From the space's cosiness to the screen, the sound, and the company you’ll be in, The Cabin is a match made in heaven. (Forgive the pun)

As for the food, you're in for an affordable treat with their menu options . Finally, watching the UCL final at The Cabin means a fair chance that you might run into one of your favourite celebrities, probably for their service or that Shody, The Turn Up King, owns the place.

5. Skybox Restaurant and Bar

Location: 36 Rasheed Alaba Williams Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Opening Hours: Daily, 12 pm to 3 am

Imagine a rooftop, open-space ambience with a bar and beautiful view as your location on this UCL final matchday. On top of that, Skybox’s menu has everything you want, from alcohol to beverages, seafood, grills, and more.

With that setting and other offerings at your disposal, this spot is where you can handle all the tension during the match and stay cool while at it. Little wonder that Skybox restaurant and bar is popular for its various events. This time, it's the UCL final game!

Also, check out these UEFA Champions League Watch Parties

OFFSIDE: The UCL Final Festival

Wave Beach (family Park), Elegushi | Saturday, 12:00 pm | ₦10,000 Experience the Champions League Final like you’ve never done before this Saturday at Wave Beach, Elegushi. This watch party does more than show the game. You get treated to a full-blown football festival. Think giant screens, a crowd that's never silent, spicy-hot banter, with drinks and DJs raising the vibe even beyond the final whistle.

This full-day experience promises a massive UCL Final live screening, merch drops, photo booths, live music, mock trophy lifts, fan challenges, giveaways, and an after-party till late. Follow this link to get your tickets.

CHAMPIONS PARTY

Ikeja City Mall Car Park | Saturday, 1:00 PM | Free The Champions Party is where football fans unite this Saturday! Join others like me watching the Champions League Final live.

You get to celebrate victory or otherwise with fellow fans and party with celebrities like Zlatan, Ayo Maff, Toby Shang, DJ YK Mule, Wanni X Handi and more. You can get your tickets here .

Anywhere you're in Lagos—on the island or mainland— there’s a spot close to you where you can make this next UCL final memorable for yourself or the entire crew.