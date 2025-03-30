Mother’s Day is here (30 March, to be exact), and let’s be honest, do you want to just get her another mug that says “Best Mum Ever” and call it a day? Or put in a little more effort this year?

Whether she’s into spa days, foodie treats, or stylish accessories, we’ve rounded up the perfect gifts to make her feel extra special (and make you the favourite child, obviously).

The Classics, But Better

Jewellery, money, and wine? Solid choices. But let’s level up:

Engraved Jewellery: A bracelet with her initials or her name? That’s love, right there. Price: ₦15,210. Shop Daveera

The Grandeur White Roses Bouquet is a timeless expression of love and appreciation for the mum who deserves nothing but elegance. Fresh, luxurious, and chic, these pristine white roses make a statement because nothing says “You’re the best” like a bouquet. Price: ₦85,000 for 10 roses. Shop Prestige Flower Shop

While it doesn’t have beast-mode longevity (expect around 5 - 6 hours), it’s an elegant, easy-to-wear scent that makes you smell effortlessly lovely. It also lasts much longer on clothes. Angham is a fragrance for the sweet, feminine, and pretty woman. Price: ₦44,999. Where To Buy: Shop Fragrances.com . Key Notes: Ginger, mandarin orange, pink pepper, cocoa, lavender, praline, amber, musk, vanilla.

For the Mum Who Loves Food (a.k.a. All Mums)

For the mum who turns every meal into a masterpiece, the Culinary Mum Gift Box is a love letter to her kitchen magic. It comes with a rich bottle of red wine, a Shortcut Cookbook for more delicious meals, and apple crumble biscuits to snack on while she unwinds.

She'll also get a heartfelt plaque that reminds her just how cherished she is, a mindful sand timer, and meditation cards to encourage a little well-deserved me time. Price: ₦ 118,500. Shop Lekki Gift Company

Nothing says “I love you, Mum” like a beautiful cake made just for her. The Round Mum Cake is a sweet tribute to the most special woman in your life, with its perfect circular shape symbolizing love and unity. Handcrafted by artisanal bakers, every cake is made with care, so no two are exactly alike.

Whether you keep it simple or go all out with custom inscriptions and decadent toppings, this cake is a delicious way to celebrate her. With sizes ranging from 6 to 10 inches and prices from ₦12,500 to ₦53,000, there’s a perfect fit for every kind of celebration. Shop Zuzu Delights

For the Stylish Mum

For the mum who likes a little extra, the Self-Care Gift Set from DANG is a great treat for glowing skin and pure relaxation. Packed with a white tea shower gel for a spa-like cleanse, a glow-boosting body oil, and a hydrating sunscreen that keeps her skin radiant all day, this set is self-care in a box.

The star of the show? A powerhouse snail mucin serum that smooths, plumps, and keeps her looking effortlessly youthful. Wrapped up in a luxe gift box, it’s a love letter to her beauty, inside and out. Price: ₦ 70,595. Shop DANG Lifestyle

For the Mum Who Loves Experiences

For mums who deserve the ultimate pampering, Dermaspace is the go-to spot for full-body self-care. It's a haven for relaxation, offering rejuvenating facials, expert waxing, luxe nail care, and aesthetic treatments.

Whether she needs a deep tissue massage to ease muscle tension, a soothing Swedish massage to improve circulation, or even a pregnancy massage to relieve lower back pain, there’s something for every kind of mum. For a truly indulgent treat, she can even try a hot stone or Thai massage—because self-care isn’t just skincare, it’s a whole-body experience.

The Best Gift? Just Showing Up

At the end of the day, what mums really want is a little love and appreciation. Whether it’s with a thoughtful gift, a fun experience, or just spending the day together, make sure she knows she’s the queen she is.