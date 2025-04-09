We are all about shopping at Pulse Picks, from what Nigerians buy online to which restaurant you can get the best meals and vibes on the weekends. But sometimes you just want to talk about the little things. The things that bring joy. The drinks that sit beside you while you work, chill, or cry to a Spotify playlist on a random Tuesday. So, we took a break from the spreadsheets, brainstormed, and asked in-house: What’s your favourite drink of all time? Not the healthiest or the trendiest, just your honest-to-goodness fave. The answers were sweet, nostalgic, funny, and sometimes too deep for a conversation about beverages. But that’s what makes the Pulse Picks list so good; it’s honest. Here’s what the Pulse Picks team had to say.

Excel – Viju Milk Drink V-Joy Chocolate

For Excel, the world’s best beverage is chocolate. That’s it. Chocolate. It’s sweet, comforting, and frankly never lets you down. Whether it’s hot, cold, or melted into a drinkable dessert, chocolate does what needs to be done for Excel, every single time. Price: ₦2,985, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria

Gloria – Chocolate Drink Vita Milk Double Choco

Another vote for chocolate comes from Gloria, but she puts a refreshing spin on it. For her, it’s not just about the sugar rush; it’s the revitalising feeling that comes with every sip. Cold chocolate on a hot day? Perfection. Price: ₦1,700, Where to Buy: Shop 24 Hours Market

Olamide – Nescafé 3-in-1

Olamide loves Nescafé 3 in 1, and for good reason. “It gives me a perfect blend of coffee taste and sweetness.” It’s the drink that wakes you up gently and lets you ease into your day without the bitter punch of black coffee. A hug in a cup. Price: ₦2,340, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria

Hillary – Top Café 3-in-1

So she doesn’t know if it’s in production anymore, but her favourite drink of all time? Gordon’s Spark. Mainly because it ties her to her childhood, with older family members sneaking her sips. But today, Hillary likes black coffee with three sugars or as creamy as possible if she’s trying a 3-in-1 cafe. That’s why she goes for Top Café’s 3-in-1. Not just because it’s smooth and delicious, but because it “gives more in terms of quantity.” If you’re going to have a favourite, why not pick one that stretches? Price: ₦2,750, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria

Salem – Gold Label Nescafé

Also, a black coffee girl, Salem’s choice is all about the aroma. Gold Label Nescafé stands out to her because “the smell is richer.” That deep, toasty scent that fills the air when you open a fresh pack — that’s what wins her heart. Taste matters, sure, but don’t underestimate the power of smell. Price: ₦8,000, Where to Buy: Shop Prime Grocers

Israel – Nescafé Classic

Israel is sticking with the classics—just Nescafé. No cream, no sugar, no drama. “I like how dark it is,” he says. It’s strong and bold, and it’s for people who like their coffee to feel like a statement. Price: ₦6,040, Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

Grace – Milo

Grace is sticking with the classic: Milo. Creamy, smooth, and dependable. Whether it’s hot on a rainy morning or chilled with ice on a sunny afternoon, Milo is the drink that adapts to your mood. It’s the childhood drink you never outgrow. Price: ₦7,000, Where to Buy: Shop Janny Mart

Afeez – Ovaltine

Afeez is rooting for the underdog. Ovaltine, to him, is the beverage equivalent of that quiet kid in class who turns out to be a genius. It might not have the brand power of Milo or Bournvita, but it offers value and flavour that punches above its weight. Respect. Price: ₦4,350, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria

David – Malta Guinness Can

David lives in a delicious lie. His favourite drink is malt, and he likes to “pretend that it’s not filled with sugar.” And honestly, who among us hasn’t done that? Malt gives energy, nostalgia, and the perfect excuse to ignore the label. Price: ₦16,500, Where to Buy (Pack of 24): Shop Jumia

Ayobami – Arizona Fruit Juice Cocktail Fruit Punch

Ayobami doesn’t have time for regular drinks. She’s going straight to cocktails — fun, colourful, and a little chaotic. “It makes me feel good,” she says, and honestly, what more does a drink need to do? Price: ₦60,610, Where to Buy (Pack of 24): Shop Supermart Nigeria

Precious – Agor Red Wine

Precious is all about richness and a little bit of flair. She swears by red wine, particularly Argo Red Wine. “It’s good for the heart, and it’s an absolute fancy feeling for me,” she says. There’s something about pouring a glass on a quiet evening with a good read — smooth, bold, and effortlessly elegant. It’s her go-to for winding down in style. Price: ₦8,125, Where to Buy: Shop Barrels Nigeria

Chijioke – Chi Exotic (Pineapple and Coconut Nectar)

Chijioke didn’t hold back. His love for Chi Exotic is deep and poetic. “It’s wonderful in many ways,” he says. “It’s like having an orgasm in your mouth.” We didn’t ask for metaphors, but we’re glad we got one. Chi Exotic: the drink that takes you places. Price: ₦1,770, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria

Stephanie – Cway Peach

Stephanie is the perfect lady. She prefers her drinks soft, no fizz, no burn. Just smooth, peachy goodness. Cway Peach is “very soft and not fizzy,” and that’s exactly why it makes the cut. Price: ₦530, Where to Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria

Caleb – Zobo

Caleb is a proud Zobo advocate. It’s “rich and nourishing,” he says, and packed with that tangy hibiscus flavour that slaps in the best way. Zobo is a drink of culture, comfort, and colour, and Caleb is here for it. Price: ₦1,500, Where to Buy: Shop My Food Angels

Ezinne – Farm Fresh Strawberry Yoghurt

Ezinne goes for strawberry yoghurt. It’s creamy, it’s pink, and above all, it’s refreshing. The kind of drink that makes you pause and savour the moment. It’s sweet without being too much and always hits the spot when you need a midday pick-me-up. Price: ₦5,480, Where to Buy: Shop Farm Fresh

Rukayat – Fanta

Rukah keeps it bright and bubbly with Fanta. Her reason? “It is yellow.” No further questions, please. Some people want taste. Some want refreshment. Rukah wants colour, and that colour is Fanta yellow; the one that lights up any party cooler and goes perfectly with jollof rice. Price: ₦500, Where to Buy: Shop The Drink Shop

Triumph – Snapple (Apple)

Finally, Triumph closes the list with a banger: Snapple. Specifically, the apple flavour. “I like apple juice and Snapple tastes closest to the actual apple,” he says. It’s clean, crisp, and honest — just the way apple juice should be. Price: ₦68,249 Where to Buy (Pack of 12): Shop Ubuy