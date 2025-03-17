Wine is more than just a drink that fills a cup. It's what sets spirits on fire and gets the party rolling. Whether you're cooking up a sophisticated event or a wild-spirited party, these alcoholic and non-alcoholic red wines will take your event to the next level and have tongues wag about it for days.

1. Chateau de Pez Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

Where to Buy: Shop My Mini Bar . Price: ₦56,700

The Chateau de Pez 2017 is a Bordeaux Saint-Estephe blend crafted selectively from various red grapes. This wine has tantalizing notes of blackcurrant, dark fruits, plum, and other premium varieties.

Dominated by Cabernet Sauvignon, the wine's strong character is complemented by vibrant contributions from Merlot, Malbec, and Cabernet Franc in varying amounts to give the wine an aromatic and taste depth.

Chateau de Pez Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is perfect for elegant occasions and memorable moments. It is known as the king of red wine because of its high tannin content, rich flavours, and strong ageing potential. It can be paired with a variety of foods or enjoyed alone.

The best way to serve Chateau De Pez Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is in a glass with a large round bowl and tapered rim. A large bowl allows for maximum exposure. This helps the wine interact with plenty of air to soften the tannins and improve the wine's flavour. The tampered rim captures the wine’s rich flavours and helps you perceive the aroma.

Perceiving the aroma of wine helps you identify the flavours and enjoy the wine better because smell influences how our brain processes flavours. Where to Buy: Shop Big Wine Glasses . Price: ₦81,900.

2. Casillero del Diablo Red Blend

Where to Buy: Shop Drinks.ng . Price: ₦13,450.

Diablo Dark Red is named after the Devil's Cellar, a symbol of the thrill and enticement its bold and rich flavour offers. Its deep, rich black fruit, cocoa, and vanilla notes are said to have been "created for those with a rebellious spirit, who want the impossible and are inspired to try new things."

With an alcohol content of 12%, this wine envelops you in a sensational thrill at the first sip. It is perfect for a romantic date night or a cozy gathering with friends. It is a versatile wine that can be served with any delicacy, but the flavours burst out when paired with spicy foods. For a laid-back experience, serve it in a stemless wine glass.

Where to Buy: Shop Hogfurniture . Price: ₦29,000.

3. Apothic Red

Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon red wine is a captivating blend that showcases deep garnet and purple hues with a silky smooth finish. Its rich, homogeneous taste of dark fruit and vanilla is balanced by a slight sweetness. The wine also has an inviting aroma of blackberry, blueberry, vanilla, and mocha.

With an alcohol volume of 13.5%, Apothic Red is a perfect option for a merry gathering and can be paired with steaks, burgers, and barbecue. Where to Buy: Shop The Drinks Shop Price: ₦16,500

4. Macnelis Red Wine

Macnelis red wine is a vibrant, cherry-purple Spanish wine with an alcohol volume of 7.5%. It is a semi-sweet wine with a fruity taste and a hint of spice that is easy on the spirit. It pairs well with a variety of foods and works as an aperitif. Its fruity notes balance spicy foods and enhance the wine when served at a cooler temperature.

Where to Buy: Shop Naija Liquor . Price: ₦6,000.

5. Toma Classic Non-alcoholic Grape Wine

Toma classic non-alcoholic grape wine is made from fresh, handpicked red grapes and has a rich, fruity taste. The pure sparkling grape juice has a pleasant aroma that delights the palate and gives you an exquisite experience. It pairs well with various dishes and can also be enjoyed alone.

Where to Buy: Shop The Drink Shop . Price: ₦6,000.

6. Chamdor Sparkling Red Grape

Chamdor sparkling red grapes blend fresh red grapes that offer a burst of rich flavours on the palate. It is a non-alcoholic red wine that anyone can enjoy at any time and on any occasion. Where to Buy: Shop Drinks.ng . Price: ₦5,500.

7. J&W Sparkling Classic Red Grape

J&W Sparkling Classic Red Grape offers a refreshing, rich, and smooth flavour profile. It is made with fresh red grapes and sparkling spring water from the Pyrenees mountains. This fizzy, non-alcoholic red wine has a strong fruity taste. It is perfect for any occasion and can also be paired with any meal.

Where to Buy: Shop Drinks.ng . Price: ₦4,000.

8. Baron Romero Red

Baron Romero is a dry red wine made from a blend of grapes, such as Cabernet Sauvignon, from various regions in Spain. It has an 11% alcohol content, a sweet blackcurrant and cherry aroma, loamy soil notes, soft spicy undertones, and a smooth oak finish. This wine is an exquisite option for a sophisticated gathering. Where to Buy: Shop My Mini Bar . Price: 6,500.

9. Four Cousins Sweet Red Wine

Four Cousins red wine is a brilliant blend of 80% Ruby Cabernet and 20% Merlot. With a 12% alcohol content, this sparkling red wine is famous and can be termed everyone’s favourite. It has a soft, rosy aroma with notes of fig, apricot, exotic spice, and strawberry.

Made in South Africa, the Four Cousins Natural Sweet Red is perfect for casual gatherings and is best paired with spicy foods. Where to Buy: Shop Drinks.ng . Price: 4,800