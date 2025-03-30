The long weekend is here, and I’m sure you are eager to get into some self-care activities to ease off the stress from the long week. I know I am. The best stress care gifts are all about relaxing, resting, and unwinding, which we can all appreciate, as we can sometimes relate to stress.

It has become an unavoidable part of life; work, personal responsibilities, or the overwhelming demands of daily routines, everyone needs a little time to unwind and recharge. In Nigeria, a recent study showed that the prevalence of psychosocial stress was 61.97% overall. This might sound daunting, but the good news is you can do something to destress or help a loved one out.

After a long day, I come home and unwind. My colleagues light candles, do their full skincare routine, do some yoga and watch their favourite shows. Self care extends beyond us, so if you know that you can help your always-busy friend in your life or you want to pamper yourself, your sister, partner or parent, there’s something on this list for everybody.

1. Journaling Set

Journaling thoughts, emotions, and daily observations is a great method of de-stressing and enhancing mental alertness. A lovely journal, matched with good-quality pens or markers, can promote mindfulness and self-expression. To get the most out of guided journals, use gratitude, self-care, and goal-setting prompts.



This set is made of a Pen & Prayer Journal, a chic Nail Care Set, stylish scrunchies and claw clips, and free gifts like chocolates, sweets, highlighters, and bookmarks.

Journaling gives you a space to reflect on past experiences and organise thoughts, making it a valuable tool for self-discovery. As you document your emotions and reactions, you may have clarity on recurring patterns. You might recognise how past feelings of abandonment have influenced your current relationships or how early family dynamics have shaped certain behaviours. By gaining these insights, journaling can help you grow and emotionally heal. Price: ₦37,999 Where To Buy: Shop Bella Books.

2. Self-help Books

Although self-help books are not a substitute for counseling, they can provide helpful information and practical advice for personal growth. A book on healthy communication can help a friend or partner build better relationships, and one on good habits can contribute to their overall wellness and personal growth process.

Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life is one such book. The authors interviewed the residents of a Japanese village, revealed their secrets to longevity and happiness, and shared how to find one’s own personal ikigai. Price: ₦21,000. Where To Buy: Shop Roving Heights .

3. Herbal Tea

Herbal teas are known for their calming properties, making them a great self-care gift. A curated selection of chamomile, peppermint, green tea, and other soothing blends can help boost moments of relaxation. Pair the tea set with a stylish mug or an insulated tea infuser bottle for a complete gift package.

One of the most notable potential benefits of herbal teas is stress and anxiety relief. Specifically, one study showed that lavender herbal tea can reduce depression and anxiety scores among an elderly sample. Other data showed reduced blood cortisol levels after drinking herbal tea, suggesting a possible reduction in stress. Price: ₦10,000 Where To Buy: Shop The Health Place.

4. Massages

Studies show that massages can decrease heart rate, alleviate anxiety, and lessen the signs of depression . Giving yourself or a loved one the gift of a professional therapeutic massage not only aids in physical and mental relaxation but also offers a calming respite from everyday stress. It can enhance sleep quality by simplifying de-stress after a tiring day.

At Apples and Oranges, you can indulge in various luxurious massage options tailored to soothe body and mind. Their offerings include 30-minute face massages. If you're looking for a full-body experience, you can choose from several options, such as the Relaxing Massage (₦72,000 for 1 hour), Balinese Massage (₦72,000 for 1 hour), and Swedish Massage (₦72,000 for 1 hour), all designed to relax and ease tension. It's located at 12A Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos. Price: ₦ 78,000. Where to Book: Apples and Oranges

A one-hour massage lowers cortisol in your body while also releasing serotonin . This hormone neurotransmitter is sometimes called the “happy chemical” because it reduces feelings of depression and carries signals between nerves and your body.

5. Skincare

Looking after your skin is about more than just appearance; as the body's largest organ, maintaining healthy skin is a form of self-love. Giving someone high-end skincare, like deeply hydrating serums, enriching face masks, or sunscreens, promotes a daily habit that cares for both the skin and mental well-being.

It also contains natural plant extracts like lavender, sakura, chamomile, and green tea to calm the skin. Consistent use revitalises dehydrated skin and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. Price: ₦5,500. Where to Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

A recent study on the effects of consistent skincare routines has shown significant enhancement in the overall quality of life. The beauty regimen improves self-perception by boosting feelings of attractiveness and self-confidence. It is reported that empowerment, happiness, and heightened self-esteem are also promoted. Science also recognises the calming effects of scented skincare products; they are particularly effective in reducing stress levels, uplifting mood, and fostering a sense of relaxation.

6. Yoga Mat and Accessories

Yoga is an effective way to reduce stress, improve flexibility, and enhance mental clarity. A high-quality yoga mat, paired with supportive accessories such as yoga blocks, straps, and a guidebook, can encourage regular practice. This gift is perfect for beginners and experienced yogis alike who want to prioritise their physical and mental well-being. Price: ₦10,000 Where To Buy: Shop Body Fit

Taking care of yourself is super important for both your mind and body, and giving someone the right self-care gifts can really help them unwind, recharge, and feel valued. Think about things like a fancy journal, a great book, or even a well put-together skincare kit.