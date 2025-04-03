The most anticipated Nollywood movies of April 2025

April is shaping up to be an exciting month for Nollywood, with a diverse slate of films set to hit both cinemas and streaming platforms.

From supernatural thrillers and historical epics to romantic dramas and heartwarming comedies, this month’s releases showcase the richness and versatility of African storytelling. Whether you're a fan of gripping suspense, thought-provoking narratives, or lighthearted entertainment, there's something for everyone. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated Nollywood movies premiering this April. Osoronga Directed by Ibrahim Chatta, Osoronga takes viewers into the mystical realm of witches and wizards, exploring themes of fear, survival, and the supernatural. The story follows a man who finds himself ensnared in the clutches of dark forces, leading to a desperate flight for his life. The film promises a chilling narrative filled with suspense and intense performances that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Available on Prime Video on April 4, 2025

Radio Voice Produced by Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Radio Voice is a heartfelt drama that delves into themes of redemption and second chances. The film follows the journey of a man who, after a series of misfortunes, discovers the power of his voice and the ability to inspire change. The story highlights the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of storytelling.

Family Brouhaha

Directed by Femi Adebayo , Family Brouhaha is a lighthearted comedic drama that captures the chaos, humor, and emotional turmoil of family life. With an impressive ensemble cast featuring Joke Silva, Shaffy Bello, and other Nollywood veterans, the film explores misunderstandings, conflicts, and the unbreakable bonds that tie families together. The relatable storytelling and dynamic performances make this a must-watch for fans of family-oriented dramas.

A Lagos Love Story Set against the vibrant and chaotic backdrop of Lagos, this romantic drama unfolds the intricate relationships of young professionals navigating love, betrayal, and societal expectations. The film presents a modern take on relationships in a fast-paced city, showcasing both the beauty and struggles of finding love in an urban landscape.

Owambe Thieves Directed by Adeoluwa Owu and produced by Eniola Ajao, Owambe Thieves is an intriguing blend of comedy and crime. The story follows a struggling married couple who devise a risky scheme to secure financial stability but soon find themselves entangled in a high-stakes web of power and deception. The film boasts an engaging storyline, an all-star cast, and a strong cultural backdrop, making it one of the most highly anticipated releases of the month. Owambe Thieves hits cinemas nationwide on April 18.

Makemation

Helmed by director Michael "Ama Psalmist" Akinrogunde , Makemation marks a groundbreaking moment in African cinema as the first feature film centered on artificial intelligence.



The film tells the story of a brilliant but underprivileged teenage girl who uses her intellect to navigate her way out of dire circumstances, highlighting the intersection of technology and human resilience.



This futuristic drama is set to spark conversations on innovation and the role of AI in African society. The film will be released on April 18.

Aso Ebi Diaries Directed by Biodun Stephen, Aso Ebi Diaries dives into the intricate dynamics of love, friendship, and family, all seen through the lens of Nigerian celebrations. The film captures the highs and lows of events where culture, tradition, and personal drama collide. Featuring an ensemble cast including Shaffy Bello, Nancy Isime, and KieKie, the film offers a relatable and humorous take on the significance of ‘Aso Ebi’ in Nigerian society.

Temi and the Labalaba Band

Produced by Anthill Studios , this musical drama follows the aspirations and struggles of Temi and her band as they strive to make it big in the music industry. Blending comedy, drama, and musical elements, the film offers a vibrant and uplifting story about dreams, perseverance, and the challenges of the entertainment world.

Adunni: Ogidan Binrin

Directed by Yemi Amodu, Adunni: Ogidan Binrin is an epic historical drama that paints a gripping tale of tyranny, resilience, and the fight for liberation. Set in a fictional Nigerian community, the film follows the rise of a ruthless ruler and the courageous individuals who dare to stand against oppression. Featuring a star-studded cast, including Funmi Ogidan-Bello, Nancy Isime, and Odunlade Adekola , Adunni: Ogidan Binrin promises an emotionally charged narrative filled with action, intrigue, and cultural richness. The film premieres nationwide on April 25.

Landline

Directed by Dele Doherty, Landline is a psychological thriller that examines the complexities of human emotions, trust, and deception. With an intricate plot and suspenseful storytelling, the film explores how a single phone call can alter the course of multiple lives. This film is poised to be one of the standout thrillers of the year, keeping audiences captivated with unexpected twists and a gripping narrative.