Lagos Hidden Gems: Restaurants You’ll Want to Bookmark

The restaurant scene in Lagos is hard to keep track of. There’s always a new restaurant on the mainland or the island. With the constant influx of new places to visit, many gems are left out . On the other hand, some restaurants have offerings that aren’t well-known or are underappreciated. This guide highlights some of these restaurants that I and many other Lagosians consider hidden gems in the city.

1. Cowries Creek

Location: Plot 1 Block 17, Yacht Hotel, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Located at The Yacht Hotel , this restaurant delivers a tasty menu with a seaside view. This is a buffet hub with various buffet options. From their daily breakfast buffet (₦22,500 | 6 AM – 11 AM) to their Friday sunset buffet (₦40,000 | 5 PM – 11 PM | Live Music). Their Saturday buffet has two options: the lunch buffet for ₦35,000 and the dinner buffet for ₦40,000 (accompanied by a bottle of wine). Rounding out these buffet options is their Sunday buffet, with the Sunday brunch buffet costing ₦35,000 with a live band. Kids aged five to twelve are charged ₦18,000, while those under five years enjoy the brunch offerings for free. Sunday dinner buffet goes for a flat fee of ₦35,000. So, if you are in the mood for a buffet, Cowries Creek is an excellent choice.

For a complete list of restaurants that serve buffets, check Best Restaurants for Buffet under ₦30,000 in Lagos.

2. Churrasco Lagoon

Location: 1C Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Churrasco Lagoon aims to bring Brazilian Churrascaria to Lagos. Churrascaria, which translates from Portuguese to English, means barbecue. The grills here are expertly done with full flavour whilst being succulent. Their passados (meat carvers) do an excellent job of ensuring each cut meets your preference. The grill menu here ranges from ₦55,000 for their prime cut BBQ meats to ₦75,000 for their Seafood and prime-cut BBQ meats. The salad bar also costs ₦35,000. Children between six and twelve pay half these prices, while children below 5 enjoy the meals for free.

Churrasco Lagoon is housed within The Lagoon Restaurant, established in 1987. Sister restaurants, Marcelino’s Pastry and Fusion Sushi Grills , are also nearby. Fusion Sushi Grills serves French cuisine, Aged meat Grills, and Japanese food.

3. Deli’s Cafe Lagos

Location: 1291 Akin Adesola, Victoria Island, Lagos. Contact: 0906 666 6667

Coffee time is anytime at Deli’s Cafe Lagos. This is an ideal spot for a quick bite or a cozy spot to read. The food menu offers breakfast (that is round the clock, so yes, breakfast here has no stop time), mains, burgers and sandwiches, small bites, and pasta, with meal options ranging from ₦12,500 for chicken wings to ₦58,000 for grilled lamb chops. As a cafe, the drinks menu isn’t an afterthought. Favourites like mocktails, cocktails, and wines are available, but here, there are even more options of coffees and teas, lattes, milkshakes, and healthy shakes like the vanilla gorilla (₦9,500) and Hulk protein shake ( ₦9,500).

The Grill by Delis is housed with Deli’s Cafe. This is a haven for kebab lovers, with a menu that serves kebabs, mezze, salads, and charcoal grills.

4. Nostalgia Lagos

Location: 88 Hakeem Dickson Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The post above shows the goal of Nostalgia Lagos . This hidden gem effortlessly serves up the lounge and restaurant. It quietly changes during nighttime, with a lively vibe that daytime visitors may not experience. That isn’t to say that the service during daytime pales. It is just different. The menu here offers food , drinks , brunch , and shisha (₦25,000 in varying flavours—blueberry, grape, lemon, mint, etc.). The food menu ranges from ₦8,500 for the Damgonama rolls to ₦78,000 for the Red Snapper sail platter.

5. Arami Cafe

Location: 55 Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria. Contact: 09166343034.

Rounding out this list is Arami Cafe, an all-day breakfast and brunch cafe. What makes this restaurant stand out is its affordability. Most meals here are below ₦15,000, with the breakfast options below ₦10,000. But if you want to splurge, their Symphony of flavours platter (₦45,000) is a wonderful option—Plantains, yam, peppered prawns, chicken wings, jollof rice, fried rice, penne pasta, and a jug of Chapman.