Are You Shy or Socially Awkward? Here are 3 Ways to Meet People Outside Parties

There are relationship-friendly, introvert-friendly, socially awkward-friendly ways to connect that don’t require you to transform into an extrovert.

Not everybody likes parties. Not everybody enjoys loud music, sweaty bodies, shouting over a DJ, and pretending to “network” when all you really want is your bed and a quiet place to exist. Some people find social events exhausting, overstimulating, or fake. But that doesn’t mean they don’t want meaningful relationships.

A lot of shy or socially awkward people struggle with this tension: you want to meet people, you want to connect, but you don’t want to feel like you’re performing for approval or fighting anxiety for hours. There are more ways to meet people than being forced into crowded spaces or pretending to suddenly become the life of the party.

There are relationship-friendly, introvert-friendly, socially awkward-friendly ways to connect that don’t require you to transform into an extroverted alter ego.

Are You Shy or Socially Awkward?

First, let’s talk about this. Are you shy or socially awkward? They’re not the same thing, and knowing which you are makes friendship-building easier. Shy people often want to connect, but they get nervous, overthink, or fear embarrassment. They’re socially aware, just anxious.

Socially awkward people struggle to pick up cues. They’re unsure when to speak, what to say, and how to end conversations. They’re not rude; they’re just unsure of the “unwritten rules” of social interaction. Either way, there’s nothing “wrong” with you. You just need an approach that isn’t “go to parties and mingle.”

Here are 3 ways to meet people without parties/events:

1. Connect Through Shared Activities

One of the biggest misconceptions is that meeting people requires constant talking. You know that pressure of thinking, “What will I say next? Will it sound weird? Will they think I’m awkward?”



People form bonds more easily when they’re doing something together, not sitting face-to-face with spotlights on their personalities.

You might take a yoga class...

For example, you might take a yoga class or join a weekend fitness walk, not because you're trying to strike up deep conversations with strangers, but because you are simply joining something you enjoy. And while you’re there, someone laughs at the instructor’s joke, you smile back, maybe you exchange a comment, eventually someone asks how long you've been attending, boom, a tiny seed of connection without pressure. The activity makes it easy, and you don’t feel like you’re auditioning to be interesting.

2. Lean Into Online Community Spaces

Not everyone is built for face-to-face connections as a starting point, and that’s fine. Many shy people first find their tribe online. Not necessarily random DM-ing strangers, but by being present in online spaces where interests match. It could be a book club on Telegram, a gamers' community, or even a WhatsApp group where people discuss Korean dramas or skincare.

It could be a book club

The point is that you’re not introducing yourself from scratch; you're showing up in a place where conversation already has context and safety. And when people talk, there’s no rush to respond. You can observe, ease into the rhythm, reply when you're comfortable, and let people appreciate your personality slowly.

3. Replace ‘Social Events’ With ‘Activity Outings’

Some environments drain shy people. They feel like exams rather than fun. But interest-based activities are a different story. Imagine going to a painting class, or a small reading group, or a photography walk, or a pottery workshop.

A painting class...

The focus isn't on “talking,” it's on “doing.” And when the pressure lifts, your personality flows naturally. Small talk becomes unnecessary because you already have something real to talk about, which is the thing you are both engaged in.

Build Connection Through Depth, Not Speed

Shy people often assume they’re socially disadvantaged, but ironically, when introverts do connect, they create deeper friendships. The problem isn't “you’re not interesting.” The problem is “you need a safe space to open up.”

So maybe you message someone you admire online and tell them you appreciate their content. Or you ask one good question that shows you’re genuinely listening. Not performing nor pretending. Just present.

You Don’t Need to Become Someone Else to Belong