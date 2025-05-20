Easy Nigerian Meals to Prepare in 30 Minutes or Less

If you think that Nigerian meals take forever to cook? Think again. While some of the meals cook for hours, you can prepare some of Nigeria's favourites in 30 minutes. Whether you're a student, a professional, or someone who wants a quick taste of homemade meals, these quick Nigerian recipes will hit the spot without taking up all your time. So get your pot out , and let's cook.

1. Okra Soup (Draw Soup)

Okra soup is the Nigerian holy grail of fast food. It is quick to cook and very healthy, packed with fibre, magnesium, and vitamin C. Okra cooks for about 5 to 7 minutes, making it ideal for weeknight dinners. With pre-shredded meat or smoked fish, you can have a pot of bubbling okra soup in minutes. Ingredients: Fresh okra (chopped or grated)

Palm oil

Ground crayfish

Seasoning cubes

Salt

Pepper

Onion

Stockfish or smoked fish

Ugu or spinach leaves (optional) Quick Method: Heat the palm oil in a pot, then sauté the onions and ground crayfish.

Add water and boil with your preferred protein.

Add chopped okra and stir for 5–7 minutes.

Add seasoning, pepper, salt, and leafy greens if using.

Serve with amala, pounded yam, or eba. Cook Time: 25–30 minutes Best when you're in the mood for a quick, satisfying swallow meal but still want to feel at home. Price: ₦750, Where to Buy Okra: Shop Supermart.ng

2. Efo Riro (Spicy Spinach Stew)

Efo Riro is a Yoruba classic renowned for its strong, spicy flavour and pleasant aroma. And yes, it can be prepared in 30 minutes if you plan ahead. It is quick because fresh or frozen spinach takes less time to cook, and boiling your meats or fish ahead can significantly reduce your cooking time. Ingredients: Spinach or ugu leaves (washed and chopped)

Palm oil

Pepper mix (mixture of tomatoes, scotch bonnet, and onions)

Locust beans (iru)

Seasoning cubes

Smoked fish or pre-cooked meat

Crayfish (optional) Quick Method: Heat palm oil, add iru, and stir quickly.

Add pepper mix and let cook until water evaporates.

Add your protein and season to taste.

Stir in spinach and let simmer for 5-7 minutes.

Serve with rice, amala, or eba. Cook Time: 30 minutes Price: ₦700, Where to Buy Efo (Spinach): Shop Supermart.ng

3. Banga Soup (Palm Nut Soup)

Banga soup is from the Niger Delta region and is typically regarded as a time-consuming delicacy. However, using palm fruit concentrate from a store can make it a quick meal, as you do not have to extract the oil from the nuts. With canned Banga concentrate, you can start cooking immediately. Ingredients: Banga concentrate (canned or fresh)

Smoked fish or dry fish

Banga spice mixture

Dried basil or scent leaves

Seasoning cubes

Salt

Onion

Chilli pepper Quick Method: Place the Banga concentrate in a pot, add water, and boil.

Add seasoning, dry fish, and Banga spices.

Allow it to simmer and thicken a bit.

Add scent leaves and cook for an additional 5–10 minutes.

Serve with starch, pounded yam, or eba. Cook Time: 25–30 minutes Price: ₦700, Where to Buy Banga Extract: Shop Supermart.ng

4. Nigerian Pepper Soup

Goat meat, catfish, or chicken pepper soup is a soothing, healing Nigerian cuisine that does not require long preparation. It’s fast because fish and meat cook quickly when cut into tiny pieces. Ingredients: Protein of choice (catfish, goat meat, chicken)

Pepper soup spice mix

Scotch bonnet (ata rodo)

Onion

Seasoning cubes

Salt

Scent leaves or basil Quick Method: Put meat or fish in a pot with onions, pepper, and seasoning.

Add water and cook until the fish is soft (10–15 minutes) or the meat is tender (25 minutes).

Add pepper soup spice and allow it to simmer.

Add scent leaves a moment before turning off the heat.

Serve hot alone or with white rice or yam. Cook Time: 20–30 minutes It's light, spicy, and ready faster than you can say "where's my spoon?" Price: ₦6,500, Where to Buy: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET

5. Egusi Soup (Melon Seed Soup)

In most Nigerian homes, Egusi is a "weekend soup," but with some shortcuts, you can enjoy it on a weekday too. Have your ground egusi, pepper blend mix, and pre-cooked meats ready to keep things rolling. Ingredients: Ground egusi (melon seeds)

Palm oil

Pepper blend mix

Crayfish

Stock cubes

Salt

Leafy vegetables (ugu, spinach)

Protein (beef, chicken, or fish) Quick Method: Heat palm oil in a pan and sauté the pepper mixture for a few minutes.

Add ground egusi, then add a little water and stir to form a thick paste.

Add the already-cooked meat and allow it to simmer.

Add crayfish, spices, and vegetables.

Cook for an additional 5–7 minutes and serve with a swallow of your choice. Cook Time: 30 minutes Price: ₦2,600, Where to Buy Melon Seeds: Shop 24 HOURS MARKET

Final Tips for Quick Nigerian Cooking

Boil and freeze meat in batches to cook even faster.

Purée large quantities of pepper, tomatoes, and onions and freeze in portions.

Choose smoked fish, prawns, and chicken breast as they are faster to cook than red meat.

Palm oil, crayfish, seasoning cubes, and spices should always be available.