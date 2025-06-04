Education is a cornerstone of national development, and in Nigeria, certain states have distinguished themselves through remarkable educational achievements.

Based on data from UNICEF's 2023 Education Fact Sheets, this ranking considers literacy rates, dropout rates, out-of-school rates, and the number of tertiary institutions to identify the top 10 most educated states in Nigeria as of 2025.

The Importance of Education in Nigeria

Education plays a critical role in shaping the economic, social, and political future of Nigeria. It empowers individuals, reduces poverty, improves health outcomes, and boosts workforce productivity. In a diverse country like Nigeria, education also serves as a unifying force, helping citizens from different regions and backgrounds understand each other better.

In recent years, investments in education have been linked with reduced youth unemployment, greater technological innovation, and improvements in civic participation. Regions with stronger educational foundations tend to have better healthcare systems, lower crime rates, and more stable governance. Thus, education isn’t just a personal asset, it’s a national priority.

Top 10 Most Educated States in Nigeria

Find below a list of the 10 most educated states, arranged from least to most.

10. Delta State

Literacy Rate: 87.43%

Number of Tertiary Institutions: 33

Dropout Rate (Upper Secondary): 26%

Out-of-School Rate (Upper Secondary): 26%

Delta State is number ten on the list with a strong educational foundation and a significant number of tertiary institutions. The state has a dropout rate of 26% and an out-of-school rate of 26% at the upper secondary level. With 33 tertiary institutions, Delta continues to invest in educational development.

9. Enugu State

Literacy Rate: 89.46%

Number of Tertiary Institutions: 33

Dropout Rate (Upper Secondary): 30%

Out-of-School Rate (Upper Secondary): 20%

Enugu State is at number nine because its educational infrastructure supports its high literacy rate and contributes to its academic achievements. The state has a dropout rate of 30% and an out-of-school rate of 20% at the upper secondary level. With 33 tertiary institutions, Enugu's educational infrastructure supports its academic achievements. Enugu is also one of the smallest states in Nigeria.

8. Edo State

Literacy Rate: 90.53%

Number of Tertiary Institutions: 21

Dropout Rate (Upper Secondary): 24%

Out-of-School Rate (Upper Secondary): 21%

Edo State is at number eight because it is home to prestigious universities. Edo State maintains a solid educational profile with a commendable literacy rate. The state has a dropout rate of 24% and an out-of-school rate of 21% at the upper secondary level. With 21 tertiary institutions, Edo continues to prioritise educational development and is also regarded as one of the best states in Nigeria for affordable quality tertiary education.

7. Osun State

Literacy Rate: 90.57%

Number of Tertiary Institutions: 47

Dropout Rate (Upper Secondary): 38%

Out-of-School Rate (Upper Secondary): 24%

Osun State ranks seventh because of its strong academic culture, which is evident in its high literacy rate and numerous educational institutions. The state faces challenges with a high dropout rate of 38% and an out-of-school rate of 24% at the upper secondary level. Osun hosts 47 tertiary institutions, reflecting its commitment to education.

6. Anambra State

Literacy Rate: 92.11%

Number of Tertiary Institutions: 29

Dropout Rate (Upper Secondary): 28%

Out-of-School Rate (Upper Secondary): 19%

With a substantial number of tertiary institutions, Anambra State ranks sixth on this list. Anambra State plays a significant role in Nigeria's educational sector, with a literacy rate of 92.11%. The state has a dropout rate of 28% and an out-of-school rate of 19% at the upper secondary level.

5. Abia State

Literacy Rate: 94.24%

Number of Tertiary Institutions: 9

Dropout Rate (Upper Secondary): 26%

Out-of-School Rate (Upper Secondary): 20%

Abia State's focus on technical and vocational education lands them a solid five. This contributes to its high literacy rate and educational standing. The state has a dropout rate of 26% and an out-of-school rate of 20% at the upper secondary level. With nine tertiary institutions, Abia continues to invest in educational development.

4. Rivers State

Literacy Rate: 95.76%

Number of Tertiary Institutions: 6

Dropout Rate (Upper Secondary): 32%

Out-of-School Rate (Upper Secondary): 20%

Rivers State is sitting at number four, although it faces challenges with higher dropout and out-of-school rates. Rivers State demonstrates strong literacy achievements with a rate of 95.76%. The state is home to six tertiary institutions, contributing to its educational landscape. Rivers is also known as one of the cheapest states to live in Nigeria.

3. Ekiti State

Literacy Rate: 95.79%

Number of Tertiary Institutions: 5

Dropout Rate (Upper Secondary): 25%

Out-of-School Rate (Upper Secondary): 9%

Ekiti State, known as the "Fountain of Knowledge," is at number three. Ekiti State maintains a high literacy rate, underscoring its commitment to educational excellence. The state's out-of-school rate stands at 9%, with a dropout rate of 25% at the upper secondary level. With five tertiary institutions, Ekiti's dedication to education is reflected in its consistent academic performance.

2. Lagos State

Literacy Rate: 96.30%

Number of Tertiary Institutions: 69

Dropout Rate (Upper Secondary): 27%

Out-of-School Rate (Upper Secondary): 23%

As Nigeria's commercial hub and one of the richest states in Nigeria , Lagos State boasts a literacy rate of 96.30% and the highest number of tertiary institutions in the country, totalling 69. Despite its high dropout (27%) and out-of-school rates (23%) at the upper secondary level, the state's extensive educational infrastructure provides diverse opportunities for learning and advancement.

1. Imo State

Literacy Rate: 96.43%

Number of Tertiary Institutions: 7

Dropout Rate (Upper Secondary): 21%

Out-of-School Rate (Upper Secondary): 8%

Imo State is the most educated state in Nigeria. It leads the nation with the highest literacy rate, reflecting its strong emphasis on education and effective policies that promote school attendance and retention. The state boasts one of the lowest out-of-school rates in the country at 8% and a dropout rate of 21% at the upper secondary level. With seven tertiary institutions, Imo State's commitment to education is evident in its infrastructure and outcomes.