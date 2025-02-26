Nigeria is a country rich in natural resources and diverse cultures. Its 36 states contribute differently to the nation's economy. As of 2025, certain states stand out due to their significant economic activities and contributions. Here’s a look at the top 10 richest states in Nigeria, based on their Gross Domestic Product (GDP). 1. Lagos State

Lagos State is Nigeria's economic powerhouse, boasting a GDP of approximately ₦41.17 trillion (about $102 billion). This state is the nation's financial hub, housing the Nigerian Stock Exchange and numerous multinational companies. Its economy thrives on sectors like finance, technology, commerce, and entertainment. Lagos also handles over 80% of Nigeria's foreign trade through its bustling ports. 2. Rivers State With a GDP of around ₦7.96 trillion (approximately $19.27 billion), Rivers State is pivotal to Nigeria's oil and gas industry. The state capital, Port Harcourt, is a major centre for crude oil production and refining. Beyond oil, Rivers State engages in agriculture, producing crops like cassava and palm oil. Efforts are ongoing to diversify its economy by investing in tourism and manufacturing sectors. 3. Akwa Ibom State

Akwa Ibom State has a GDP of about ₦7.77 trillion (around $19.25 billion). It is another key player in Nigeria's oil production, contributing significantly to the nation's output. The state is also focusing on agriculture, with investments in cassava and palm oil cultivation. Tourism is on the rise, thanks to its beautiful coastline and cultural heritage sites.

ALSO READ: The top 10 richest African countries might surprise you

4. Imo State Imo State's GDP stands at ₦7.68 trillion (approximately $19.02 billion). The state's economy is bolstered by oil reserves and a strong agricultural base, producing yams, cassava, and palm oil. Mineral resources like limestone further support local industries. The government is investing in infrastructure and education to sustain economic growth. 5. Delta State

With a GDP of around ₦6.19 trillion (about $15.33 billion), Delta State is rich in oil and gas resources. The state's economy also benefits from agriculture, with significant production of cassava, maize, and rice. Mineral resources such as limestone and kaolin support various industries. Delta's strategic location along the River Niger enhances fishing and transportation, contributing to its economic diversity. 6. Anambra State

Anambra State boasts a GDP of ₦5.14 trillion (approximately $12.73 billion). Known for its vibrant commercial activities, the state excels in trade, manufacturing, and agriculture. Key agricultural products include rice, maize, and cassava. The state's entrepreneurial spirit has attracted investments in banking, real estate, and education sectors. 7. Ondo State Ondo State's GDP is about ₦5.10 trillion (around $12.63 billion). The state is endowed with natural resources like bitumen and cocoa. Agriculture plays a vital role, with cocoa being a major export product. Efforts are underway to develop the mining sector, particularly in bitumen extraction, to boost economic growth.

ALSO READ: What you should know about the top 7 largest states in Nigeria

8. Ogun State Ogun State has a GDP of ₦5.03 trillion (approximately $12.46 billion). Its proximity to Lagos makes it an attractive destination for industries. The state hosts numerous manufacturing plants, contributing to its robust industrial sector. Agriculture also plays a role, with investments in rice and cassava farming. 9. Bayelsa State

With a GDP of ₦4.63 trillion (about $11.47 billion), Bayelsa State is heavily reliant on the oil industry. Despite its wealth in oil resources, the state is working towards diversifying its economy by promoting agriculture and tourism. Challenges such as infrastructure deficits are being addressed to unlock the state's full economic potential. 10. Niger State

Niger State's GDP stands at ₦4.58 trillion (approximately $11.34 billion). The state boasts vast agricultural land, producing crops like rice, millet, and maize. It is also home to significant mineral resources and hydroelectric power stations, contributing to its economic activities. Ongoing infrastructure development aims to attract more investments and enhance growth.