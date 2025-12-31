Advertisement

BosaLin's 2025 Grind: The Launchpad to 2026 Greatness!

Pulse Mix 09:00 - 31 December 2025
For many artists, 2025 was just another year. For BosaLin, it was a statement year, one that signaled even greater things in 2026. 

That statement showed up in multiple ways, including but not limited to a refresher course on his range, the rollout of a new project and teasers for what is to come. His relentless energy and work ethic were so pronounced that some industry observers crowned him the hardest-working artist of 2025. He has transcended being a legend in Igbo Rap genre to cementing his place in the Nigerian Hip Hop Scene.

BosaLin, whose real name is Bosah Nwako, began the year by refreshing fans’ memories with new visuals for “Heartless” and “Isi Bekee - off his 2020  “Better Late Than Never” project. The visuals enjoyed heavy rotation on major music platforms, including MTV Base and Trace TV, reintroducing his sound to both old fans and a new audience.

From there, momentum carried straight into the creation of a new EP, released mid-December 2025. Titled Street Catechism the project lived up to expectations with some describing it as “worth the wait.” The 4-track EP features solo cuts like “Why” and “Send Advice in Bitcoin,” alongside “Trenches” and “Gone Are the Days,” which saw collaborations with Jeriq and Emtee.

Stream Street Catechism across all Platforms here - effectdistrro.lnk.to/streetcatechism    

Since its release on December 15, Street Catechism has driven a noticeable surge in attention. Conversations across social media have focused not just on the symbolism of the project, but on the craftsmanship and intent behind it

Now, the rapper is already setting the tone for 2026.. You can tell by how actively visible he is across all his social media accounts, posting snippets, statements, and building hype that send a central message - if you thought BosaLin was him in 2025, then you are not ready for 2026, cos he’s about to enter his capital HIM era.

You can check him out across his socials to stay updated.

IG: @BosaLin 

X:  @BosaLin

FB: BosaLin

