The dirtiest state in Nigeria is the 'center of excellence'

It should not come as a surprise to Nigerians, especially Lagosians that Lagos tops the list as the dirtiest state in the country.

Where do you think all that waste you throw out of bus windows goes? Nigeria, despite being one of Africa’s largest economies, continues to struggle with waste management and environmental sanitation.

ALSO READ: This is the dirtiest country in the world

Overpopulation, poor waste disposal infrastructure, and inadequate government policies have left many states with alarming levels of uncleanliness. Several states stand out as the dirtiest in the country, here are the top 10:

1. Lagos State

Lagos is Nigeria’s economic hub and the city faces immense waste management challenges. The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) works to keep the city clean, but rapid urbanization and an ever-growing population make this difficult. Many parts of the state experience irregular garbage collection, clogged drainage systems, and a lack of proper recycling facilities.

2. Kano State

Kano follows closely behind with a population of 9.4 million. The city is also a major commercial hub in northern Nigeria and its produces a large volume of waste daily. However, poor waste disposal infrastructure and weak environmental regulations have led to significant pollution problems. The Kano State government has launched public awareness programs, but the lack of strict policies continues to make proper waste disposal a challenge.

3. Rivers State

Rivers State has a population of 7.3 million people especially Port Harcourt. The city suffers from severe pollution due to oil exploration and industrial activities. Uncollected waste, air pollution, and contaminated water sources make it one of Nigeria’s dirtiest states.

4. Anambra State

Anambra State, particularly Onitsha, has long been considered one of the most polluted areas in the world. With a population of 4.2 million, the state’s rapid economic growth has increased waste production, but proper disposal systems remain inadequate. The Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) struggles with enforcement, and illegal dumpsites continue to grow across the state.

5. Abia State

Abia State, particularly Aba, faces serious sanitation issues due to its booming commercial activities. The state’s waste management authority has struggled with unpaid staff and inadequate resources. Despite government efforts to collaborate with private firms to improve waste collection, many residents continue to dump waste improperly.

ALSO READ: Top 5 cleanest cities in Nigeria with fresh air and beautiful scenery

6. Kaduna State

Kaduna State’s waste management issues arise from both urban and rural neglect. With a population of 8.3 million, the state struggles with modern sanitation infrastructure, leading to rising levels of pollution.

7. Delta State

Delta State battles pollution from both industrial activities and urban waste. Oil spills and inadequate waste disposal systems have worsened environmental conditions. The state has a population of 5.6 million with poorly managed drainage systems causing flooding.

8. Edo State

Edo State, particularly Benin City, struggles with sanitation due to rapid urban expansion and a lack of waste disposal infrastructure. The key issues in the city with a population of 4.5 million include irregular garbage collection in many neighborhoods and trash accumulation in public markets.

9. Oyo State

Oyo State, with Ibadan as its capital, has a population of 7.8 million. The city experiences significant waste management challenges due to inadequate infrastructure and urban sprawl. Overflowing dumpsites and open defecation are rampant in low-income areas.

10. Bayelsa State