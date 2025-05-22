Nigeria’s economy in 2025 is no joke. Prices keep rising, and for many people, surviving in big cities like Lagos and Abuja feels like a daily struggle. But what if we told you there are places in Nigeria where life is still affordable? Where rent won’t swallow your salary, and market food doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? If you’re a young professional looking to save money, a retiree searching for a peaceful place to settle, or just someone tired of Lagos’ crazy expenses, this list is for you. We’ve dug into the latest reports, compared living costs, and found the 10 cheapest states where the Nigerian inflation rates eased.

The inflation picture and why some states are cheaper According to the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Consumer Price Index report of 2025, Nigeria's inflation landscape shows surprising variations across states. While urban inflation dropped to 1.18% monthly, some states have emerged as clear winners when it comes to affordability, particularly for food costs, which remain the biggest expense for most Nigerian households. But what makes these states stand out? Let's examine the top 10 based on our analysis of the NBS data:

1. Ondo State

Ondo is Nigeria's most affordable state in 2025, with overall inflation at just 13.4% year-on-year. While food inflation remains higher at 20.6%, the state saw a 3.4% monthly decline in overall prices. This means your naira goes further here than anywhere else in the country. 2. Cross River State

Coming in at 17.1% inflation, Cross River is another good option if you're looking to live somewhere affordable. The state’s food inflation is 14.5% year-on-year, and the monthly food price increase of 2.2% is manageable compared to national averages. 3. Kwara State Ilorin, Kwara's capital, combines urban convenience with small-town affordability. At 17.3% inflation and food prices rising just 15.8% annually, residents enjoy relatively stable costs. The state's 2.8% monthly food inflation is among Nigeria's most stable. For a peaceful lifestyle and a decent cost of living, Kwara checks all the boxes. 4. Akwa Ibom State

This oil-rich state surprises with its affordability. While overall inflation stands at 17.4%, food costs increased just 16.4% year-on-year. Uyo offers good infrastructure at prices that won't break the bank. 5. Katsina State In the North, Katsina stands out with 17.6% inflation. Despite security challenges, its 22.1% food inflation is better than many northern neighbours, and the 6.4% monthly food price increase remains below national crisis levels. Cost of living, especially housing, is much lower here than in the South. 6. Oyo State

Ibadan proves you don't need to sacrifice urban living for affordability. With 18.7% inflation and food prices actually declining 7.0% monthly, it's a smart choice for those wanting city amenities without Lagos prices. 7. Plateau State Jos offers cool weather and cooling prices, with 18.9% overall inflation. While food inflation is higher at 30.5%, the monthly increase of 11.4% still compares favorably to many states. 8. Rivers State Rivers is oil-rich, and naturally, you’d expect things to be expensive here. But the data says otherwise: 19.2% inflation, and 18% food inflation. Month-on-month, food prices increased only slightly, and all items actually decreased by -0.7%. So it might not be as expensive as you think. 9. Taraba State

With a 19.9% inflation rate, Taraba is surprisingly affordable. Even though food inflation stands at 20.3%, it only increased slightly (by 1.4%) month-on-month. It's a calm, lesser-known state, but if affordability is your top priority, Taraba should be on your radar. 10. Ogun & Adamawa Both states tied at 20.9% inflation, making them the 10th-cheapest states to live in. But Ogun’s food inflation is just 9.91%, and it actually saw a drop of -7.06% month-on-month, which is the biggest food price drop in the entire country. Adamawa isn’t far behind with 9.52% food inflation. So while they may not be the absolute lowest in total inflation, they’re among the most affordable when it comes to food.