Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:GhanaKenyaHome

Top 10 poorest states in Nigeria

02 May 2025 at 9:33
Most of the poorest states are concentrated in the northern region.
Top 10 poorest states in Nigeria [Daily Trust]
Top 10 poorest states in Nigeria [Daily Trust]

Nigeria has vast natural resources and potential for growth but it continues to grapple with high poverty rates, particularly in certain regions.

Most of the poorest states are concentrated in the northern region, where insecurity, infrastructural decay, weak institutions, and low human development indices persist. While various government interventions and programs have been introduced to tackle poverty, progress has been slow due to corruption, mismanagement, and lack of sustainable planning.

Here are the 10 poorest states in Nigeria, highlighting the unique socio-economic and structural challenges that each state faces.

ALSO READ: Here's the poorest country in the world (2024)

Recommended For You
Pulse Picks
2024-10-28T11:03:14+00:00

Want a Deal? We’ve Got What You’re Looking For!

Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen, adding new staples to your closet, or giving your skincare routine a little refresh, we’ve found the best buys—at prices that won’t hurt your wallet.

1. Sokoto State

  • Poverty Rate: 87.73%

  • Region: North West

  • Capital: Sokoto

  • Population (2023): 5.52 million

Sokoto tops the list as the poorest state in Nigeria. Its economy is heavily reliant on agriculture, but extreme temperatures and poor irrigation limit productivity. Security challenges, including bandit attacks, have displaced farmers and worsened food shortages. Sokoto has poor infrastructure, high unemployment, and limited access to healthcare and education. The state struggles to provide basic needs for its residents.

2. Taraba State

  • Poverty Rate: 87.72%

  • Region: North East

  • Capital: Jalingo

  • Population (2023): 3.27 million

Despite being rich in natural resources and agricultural potential, Taraba suffers from underdeveloped infrastructure and security issues caused by communal clashes. These challenges have crippled its economy and left many residents dependent on low-yield subsistence farming. Inadequate access to education and healthcare has also contributed to its high poverty rate.

3. Jigawa State

  • Poverty Rate: 87.02%

  • Region: North West

  • Capital: Dutse

  • Population (2023): 5.83 million

Created in 1991, Jigawa depends heavily on agriculture. However, outdated farming methods, low rainfall, and poor access to education and healthcare continue to plague the state. Corruption and mismanagement of government support programs have hindered progress, leaving the majority of the population in poverty.

4. Ebonyi State

  • Poverty Rate: 79.76%

  • Region: South East

  • Capital: Abakaliki

  • Population (2023): 3.32 million

Ebonyi is the only southern state on this list, reflecting that poverty is not solely a regional issue. With most of the population engaged in small-scale farming, poor soil quality and environmental degradation further limit productivity. Poor infrastructure and limited social services worsen the living conditions, and despite government initiatives, little progress has been made in reducing poverty.

ALSO READ: The 10 poorest countries in the world are all in Africa

5. Adamawa State

  • Poverty Rate: 75.41%

  • Region: North East

  • Capital: Yola

  • Population (2023): 4.25 million

Adamawa’s agricultural economy has been destabilized by years of insurgency, particularly from Boko Haram. Displacement and insecurity have disrupted farming and access to essential services. Poor infrastructure and limited investment in education and health continue to push the majority of its residents deeper into poverty.

6. Zamfara State

  • Poverty Rate: 73.98%

  • Region: North West

  • Capital: Gusau

  • Population (2023): 4.52 million

Zamfara’s economic and social challenges are deeply rooted in insecurity, high debt levels, and poor educational access. Banditry and communal conflicts have paralyzed agricultural activity, and with a growing number of out-of-school children, the future prospects for development remain grim.

7. Yobe State

  • Poverty Rate: 72.34%

  • Region: North East

  • Capital: Damaturu

  • Population (2023): 3.29 million

Yobe suffers from chronic insecurity due to insurgency, poor infrastructure, and limited access to healthcare and education. These challenges have led to widespread displacement, making it difficult for residents to lead stable, productive lives.

8. Kebbi State

  • Poverty Rate: 60.11%

  • Region: North West

  • Capital: Birnin Kebbi

  • Population (2023): 5.56 million

Kebbi struggles with high unemployment, poor infrastructure, and rising infant mortality rates. Despite some government programs, corruption and poor resource management hinder progress. Many citizens lack access to clean water, electricity, and adequate healthcare.

9. Gombe State

  • Poverty Rate: 62.31%

  • Region: North East

  • Capital: Gombe

  • Population (2023): 3.51 million

Though rich in agricultural potential, Gombe faces massive infrastructural deficits and youth unemployment. Poor road networks limit farmers’ access to markets, while a struggling education system and unreliable power supply stifle economic growth and entrepreneurship.

10. Bauchi State

  • Poverty Rate: 61.53%

  • Region: North East

  • Capital: Bauchi

  • Population (2023): 7.16 million

Bauchi is among the most populous of the poorest states. Agricultural activity is widespread, but poor soil, inconsistent rainfall, and limited infrastructure hamper productivity. Underfunded healthcare and educational systems further deepen the cycle of poverty.

Poverty remains one of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges, affecting millions of citizens and stalling the country’s economic development. To truly address poverty in these regions, Nigeria must prioritize inclusive development, security, and investments in human capital.

ALSO READ: Top 10 richest states in Nigeria (2025)

Educate me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.