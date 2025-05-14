Nigeria is a country with 36 states, each unique in culture, economy, and geography.

Some states are vast in land area, others are compact but densely populated or economically powerful. In this article, we spotlight the 10 smallest states in Nigeria by land area, highlighting their capital cities, what they’re known for, their current governors and why they prove that size doesn’t always determine significance.

1. Lagos State

Land Area: 3,345 sq km

Capital: Ikeja

Governor: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos is the smallest state in Nigeria by land area, but it is the most populous and economically vibrant. It is the commercial capital of Nigeria and home to bustling markets, corporate headquarters, beaches, and cultural events. Lagos is known for its nightlife, entertainment industry, and seaports. Despite its small size, it plays a huge role in Nigeria’s GDP.

Lagos State is bordered by Ogun State to the north and the Atlantic Ocean to the south. Lagos is Nigeria’s largest city and has a huge population, estimated at over 14 million people, making it one of the most populous urban areas in the world. The state is known for its bustling economy, which includes trade, finance, and entertainment. The Lagos State Postal Code ranges from 100001 to 112005.

2. Anambra State

Land Area: 4,844 sq km

Capital: Awka

Governor: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Anambra is known for its industrious Igbo population and vibrant markets like Onitsha Main Market. The state boasts natural resources, a high literacy rate, and strong educational institutions such as Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

It is bordered by Delta State to the west, Imo State and Rivers State to the south, Enugu State to the east, and Kogi State to the north. The state has a lower poverty rate compared to many other parts of Nigeria. Anambra is often called “The Light of the Nation” because of its significant contributions to politics, education, and business. Anambra State postal codes range from 420001 to 435115.

3. Imo State

Land Area: 5,530 sq km

Capital: Owerri

Governor: Hope Uzodinma

Created in 1976, Imo is a densely populated southeastern state known for its oil reserves, agricultural output, and the scenic Oguta Lake. Owerri, the capital, is a hub for education and industry. The state faces infrastructure and environmental challenges, but continues to push for development.

It is bordered by Anambra State to the north, Abia State to the east, and Rivers State to the south and west. The state is rich in natural resources like crude oil, natural gas, lead, and zinc. It has a population of over 5.4 million people, and the state economy relies heavily on agriculture, with major crops including yams, cassava, and oil palm. Imo State postal codes also follow a six-digit format as the other states.

4. Ebonyi State

Land Area: 5,670 sq km

Capital: Abakaliki

Governor: Francis Nwifuru

Formed in 1996, Ebonyi is rich in limestone, salt, and granite. It’s an agricultural powerhouse, especially for rice production. Though relatively young, the state is steadily growing, focusing on infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Ebonyi is bordered by Benue State to the north, Cross River State to the east, Abia State to the south, and Enugu State to the west. The state is inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group, with notable clans such as Ezza, Izzi, and Edda. The state’s population is estimated to be over 2 million people, and while Ebonyi has made progress in infrastructure, it still faces challenges such as poverty and limited healthcare services.

5. Ekiti State

Land Area: 6,353 sq km

Capital: Ado-Ekiti

Governor: Biodun Oyebanji

Ekiti is known as the “Land of Honour,” and is famed for its high number of professors and academic institutions like Afe Babalola University. Its hilly terrain and attractions like Ikogosi Warm Springs make it a tourist spot. Agriculture remains the backbone of its economy.

It is surrounded by Kwara State to the north, Kogi State to the east, Ondo State to the south, and Osun State to the west. The population of Ekiti State is about 3.35 million people, mainly from the Yoruba ethnic group. Key products that the state is known for include cocoa, rice, oil palm, and kola nuts. The state also has mineral resources like clay and kaolin. Ekiti State also has its unique postal codes.

6. Abia State

Land Area: 6,320 sq km

Capital: Umuahia

Governor: Alex Otti

Abia is home to the famous Aba industrial zone and contributes to Nigeria’s economy through manufacturing, agriculture, and oil production. With a strong Igbo heritage, the state is rich in culture and commerce, with a growing focus on tourism and education. Abia also has a strong manufacturing sector, especially in textiles and food processing.

It is bordered by Ebonyi and Enugu States to the north, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States to the east, Rivers State to the south, and Imo State to the west. Abia State has a population of about 3.84 million people, predominantly from the Igbo ethnic group and the economy in the state is driven by agriculture and commerce. Abia State has specific postal codes that facilitate efficient mail delivery and location identification.

7. Akwa Ibom State

Land Area: 7,081 sq km

Capital: Uyo

Governor: Umo Eno

Akwa Ibom is a major oil-producing state with beautiful beaches and rich cultural festivals. The Ibibio and Annang people populate the state, and Uyo stands out for its cleanliness and development. Tourism is growing, fueled by sites like the Ibom Tropicana.

The state was formed on September 23, 1987, when it was carved out from the former Cross River State. It is bordered by Cross River State to the east, Abia State to the north, and the Atlantic Ocean to the south. With a population of around 5 million people, Akwa Ibom is inhabited by the Ibibio and Annang ethnic groups. Akwa Ibom postal codes range from 520001 to 534206.

8. Enugu State

Land Area: 7,161 sq km

Capital: Enugu

Governor: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Once the heart of Nigeria’s coal industry, Enugu is now a cultural and administrative centre in the southeast. The state is known for its serene hills, tourist spots like Awhum Waterfalls, and agricultural produce such as yams and cassava. It also has mineral resources like coal and limestone.

Enugu is bordered by Kogi State to the north, Benue State to the northeast, Ebonyi State to the southeast, Abia State to the south, and Anambra State to the west. It has a population of about 3 million people, mostly from the Igbo ethnic group. Enugu State has various postal codes assigned to different Local Government Areas (LGAs).

9. Osun State

Land Area: 9,251 sq km

Capital: Osogbo

Governor: Ademola Adeleke

Osun is a culturally rich Yoruba state, home to the sacred Osun-Osogbo Grove—a UNESCO World Heritage site. The state thrives on agriculture and tourism and celebrates heritage festivals like the Osun-Osogbo Festival. It’s also historically linked to the cradle of Yoruba civilisation in Ile-Ife.

It was created on August 27, 1991, from the eastern part of Oyo State. The state is surrounded by Kwara State to the north, Ekiti and Ondo States to the east, Ogun State to the south, and Oyo State to the west. The people of Osun State are mainly from the Yoruba ethnic group. Traditional crafts such as cloth weaving and tie-and-dye fabric making are important to the local economy and culture. Osun State also utilises postal codes to organise its mail distribution effectively.

10. Rivers State

Land Area: 11,077 sq km

Capital: Port Harcourt

Governor: Siminalayi Fubara (currently suspended) - Admiral Ekwe Ibas - new Sole Administrator of the State

Although the largest on this “smallest states” list, Rivers is still relatively compact compared to northern states. It’s a major oil-producing state and houses Port Harcourt, an important industrial and commercial city. The state is rich in natural resources and has a diverse population.

Rivers State was created in 1967 from parts of Eastern Nigeria and is bordered by Imo State to the northwest, Abia State to the northeast, Akwa Ibom State to the east, and Bayelsa State to the south. Besides oil, the state has industries like shipbuilding and food processing. Rivers State is diverse, with different ethnic groups such as the Ijaw, Ikwerre, Ogoni, and Efik. Rivers State's postal code ranges from 500001 to 512102.