Best states in Nigeria for affordable quality tertiary education

From federal universities and reputable polytechnics to well rated private institutions, these regions support student success without breaking the bank.

Affordable accommodation, low food prices and streamlined registration processes complement high teaching standards and modern facilities.

Whether you are pursuing engineering, medicine or the arts, choosing the right state can make the difference between graduating with heavy debt or with a degree and savings in hand.

Here are 7 Nigerian states where you will find the ideal balance of quality and affordability in tertiary education.

1. Ogun State

Ogun hosts the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Babcock University and Covenant University. On-campus hostels and shared apartments cost around ₦15 000 per month, while public university tuition remains among the lowest in the southwest.

The state’s scholarship board awards merit and needs-based grants each semester. Ogun’s proximity to Lagos also gives students access to industrial attachments in manufacturing firms and research collaborations at technology hubs.

2. Oyo State

Oyo features the University of Ibadan, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Off-campus housing ranges from ₦12 000 to ₦18 000 per month, and subsidized student transport reduces commuting costs.

The state government funds regular skill-development workshops in ICT and entrepreneurship, and career fairs at UI attract recruiters from banks and FMCG companies. Oyo’s rainy-season climate also keeps electricity costs modest for labs and studios.

3. Rivers State

Rivers State is home to the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State University and Rivers State Polytechnic. Average living expenses, including food and utilities, rarely exceed ₦20 000 monthly.

The state education trust fund offers low-interest student loans for tuition and project materials. Port Harcourt’s oil-and-gas hubs provide industrial training placements in engineering, geosciences and environmental management, boosting graduate employability in energy sectors.

4. Anambra State

Anambra hosts Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University and several private campuses. Local markets supply affordable groceries, while hostel fees average ₦10 000 per month.

The Anambra scholarship scheme covers up to 50 percent of tuition for high-achieving students. Collaborative research centres in agriculture and public health connect undergraduates with government ministries and NGOs for hands-on fieldwork.

5. Osun State

Osun features Obafemi Awolowo University and Osun State University. Rent in Ile-Ife and Osogbo starts at ₦8 000 per month. Many campus libraries offer free Wi-Fi and digital journal access.

The Osun Ministry of Education funds lab upgrades in STEM departments and partners with local firms to provide paid internship stipends. Annual innovation challenges and hackathons on campus award seed grants to student startups in renewable energy and agri-tech.

6. Edo State

Edo hosts the University of Benin, Auchi Polytechnic and Samuel Adegboyega University. Student hostels typically cost ₦12 000 monthly, and meal plans at campus cafeterias run under ₦200 per day.

The Edo skills acquisition programme offers free evening classes in vocational trades alongside degree studies. UNIBEN’s engineering faculty collaborates with construction firms on real-world projects, giving students practical site experience.

7. Kwara State

Kwara features Kwara State University, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti satellite campus in Ilorin and Kwara State Polytechnic. Shared apartments range from ₦8 000 to ₦14 000 per month.

The Ilorin scholarship fund awards partial tuition waivers based on academic merit. University research centres in agriculture and computer science partner with local cooperatives and tech startups, providing undergraduates with live project assignments and internship placements.