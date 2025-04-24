The top 3 states with the most HIV cases in Nigeria

Over 2 million people are currently living with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Nigeria and the latest data from the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) sheds new light on how the HIV is distributed across the country.

This figure is according to the 2024 HIV Spectrum Estimates, which highlights the urgent need for sustained HIV prevention, widespread testing, and accessible treatment as Nigeria continues to face one of the highest HIV burdens globally.

States With the Most HIV Patients

Rivers State tops the list with 208,767 recorded cases, making it the state with the highest HIV population in the country. Benue State follows closely with 202,346 cases Akwa Ibom State is third with 161,597 cases.

These three states alone account for a significant proportion of Nigeria’s total HIV burden, emphasising the need for targeted interventions in these high-risk zones. Other states with high numbers include:

Lagos – 108,649

Anambra – 100,429

FCT (Abuja) – 83,333

Delta – 68,170

Imo – 67,944

Enugu – 61,028

Edo – 60,095

Taraba – 58,460

States That Are Still a Cause for Concern

States like Abia (54,655), Kaduna (54,458), and Kano (53,972) fall in the mid-prevalence bracket, alongside Plateau (51,736), Borno (50,433), and Oyo (50,063). Other mid-range states include:

Cross River – 43,452

Ogun – 43,348

Nasarawa – 44,993

Adamawa – 40,059

Gombe – 31,825

Osun – 30,714

Jigawa – 31,409

Niger – 29,756

States With the Lowest HIV Burden

Some states have reported relatively lower numbers, although vigilance is still required: Bauchi – 28,698

Kogi – 28,421

Ondo – 27,150

Katsina – 26,788

Bayelsa – 25,339

Kwara – 20,259

Kebbi – 19,339

Ekiti – 18,857

Sokoto – 15,223

Ebonyi – 14,151

Zamfara – 13,253

Yobe – 11,956

While these figures are lower, experts caution that underreporting and lack of access to testing may be factors in some areas.

The spectrum data also revealed that 43,683 people died from HIV-related causes in the past year, including 28,589 adults and 15,094 children aged 0–14. On a more encouraging note: 1.75 million people living with HIV in Nigeria now know their status.

1.73 million people are currently on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

1.1 million of those on ART have achieved viral suppression, meaning they are far less likely to transmit the virus.

However, among pregnant women, of the 93,186 women identified as needing ART to prevent mother-to-child transmission, only 31,095 received it, highlighting a major shortfall in prevention services.

How to Stay Safe from HIV

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is contracted through contact with certain bodily fluids that contain the virus. The most common ways HIV is transmitted include:

Sexual Contact (Most Common Route): Unprotected vaginal, anal sex , and in some cases oral sex

Blood Exposure: Sharing needles or syringes

Mother-to-Child Transmission (Vertical Transmission): During pregnancy (via the placenta); During childbirth (exposure to blood and vaginal fluids); Through breastfeeding