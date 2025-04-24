The top 3 states with the most HIV cases in Nigeria

Over 2 million people are currently living with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Nigeria and the latest data from the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) sheds new light on how the HIV is distributed across the country.
This figure is according to the 2024 HIV Spectrum Estimates, which highlights the urgent need for sustained HIV prevention, widespread testing, and accessible treatment as Nigeria continues to face one of the highest HIV burdens globally.
States With the Most HIV Patients
Rivers State tops the list with 208,767 recorded cases, making it the state with the highest HIV population in the country.
Benue State follows closely with 202,346 cases
Akwa Ibom State is third with 161,597 cases.
These three states alone account for a significant proportion of Nigeria’s total HIV burden, emphasising the need for targeted interventions in these high-risk zones. Other states with high numbers include:
Lagos – 108,649
Anambra – 100,429
FCT (Abuja) – 83,333
Delta – 68,170
Imo – 67,944
Enugu – 61,028
Edo – 60,095
Taraba – 58,460
States That Are Still a Cause for Concern
States like Abia (54,655), Kaduna (54,458), and Kano (53,972) fall in the mid-prevalence bracket, alongside Plateau (51,736), Borno (50,433), and Oyo (50,063). Other mid-range states include:
Cross River – 43,452
Ogun – 43,348
Nasarawa – 44,993
Adamawa – 40,059
Gombe – 31,825
Osun – 30,714
Jigawa – 31,409
Niger – 29,756
States With the Lowest HIV Burden
Some states have reported relatively lower numbers, although vigilance is still required:
Bauchi – 28,698
Kogi – 28,421
Ondo – 27,150
Katsina – 26,788
Bayelsa – 25,339
Kwara – 20,259
Kebbi – 19,339
Ekiti – 18,857
Sokoto – 15,223
Ebonyi – 14,151
Zamfara – 13,253
Yobe – 11,956
While these figures are lower, experts caution that underreporting and lack of access to testing may be factors in some areas.
The spectrum data also revealed that 43,683 people died from HIV-related causes in the past year, including 28,589 adults and 15,094 children aged 0–14. On a more encouraging note:
1.75 million people living with HIV in Nigeria now know their status.
1.73 million people are currently on antiretroviral therapy (ART).
1.1 million of those on ART have achieved viral suppression, meaning they are far less likely to transmit the virus.
However, among pregnant women, of the 93,186 women identified as needing ART to prevent mother-to-child transmission, only 31,095 received it, highlighting a major shortfall in prevention services.
How to Stay Safe from HIV
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) is contracted through contact with certain bodily fluids that contain the virus. The most common ways HIV is transmitted include:
Sexual Contact (Most Common Route): Unprotected vaginal, anal sex, and in some cases oral sex
Blood Exposure: Sharing needles or syringes
Mother-to-Child Transmission (Vertical Transmission): During pregnancy (via the placenta); During childbirth (exposure to blood and vaginal fluids); Through breastfeeding
Here are key ways individuals can take proactive steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from HIV:
Know Your HIV Status: Regular testing is the first step to prevention and early treatment. You should get tested at least once a year if you're sexually active.
Practice Safe Sex: Condoms are highly effective in reducing the transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
Limit Sexual Partners: Reducing the number of sexual partners and engaging in mutually monogamous relationships with partners who have tested negative for HIV can significantly lower your risk.
Avoid Sharing Sharp Objects: Do not share needles, razors, or any items that may have blood on them. Ensure medical or cosmetic tools (like those for tattoos or piercings) are properly sterilised.
Get Treated if You’re Positive: If you test positive, start antiretroviral therapy (ART) immediately. ART helps suppress the virus, improving your health and making it almost impossible to transmit HIV to others if the viral load remains undetectable.
Pregnant Women: Get tested for HIV during antenatal care. If positive, starting treatment early can prevent mother-to-child transmission of the virus.
