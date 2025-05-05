15 major cultural festivals in Nigeria: State by state

Nigeria is home to 36 states and over 370 distinct ethnic groups, including major ones like the Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo.

The country's cultural diversity is reflected in its vibrant array of festivals across the 36 states. These festivals are rooted in traditions, beliefs, and communal values passed down through generations. Here's a look at some of Nigeria’s iconic cultural festivals, grouped by state:

ALSO READ: Top 10 poorest states in Nigeria

Abia State – New Yam Festival

In Abia, the New Yam Festival is a significant event among the Igbo people, symbolizing the end of the yam harvest season. Known as Iri ji ohu, the festival is a time for thanksgiving to the gods for a bountiful harvest. Traditional leaders perform rituals, and families offer prayers and food. Cultural dances, music, and masquerades mark the occasion.

Anambra State – Afiaolu (New Yam Festival)

This festival is celebrated mainly in Nnewi. The Afiaolu festival begins with rituals such as IWAJI (yam tasting) and Ikpa Nku (wood gathering). The Igwe (king) performs thanksgiving rites, while masquerade dances, women’s cultural dances, and feasting bring the community together in joy and thanksgiving.

Bauchi State – Durbar Festival

During Eid celebrations, Bauchi hosts a grand Durbar, where colourfully dressed horsemen parade before emirs and community leaders. This spectacle of horsemanship, music, and martial displays reflects northern Nigeria's Islamic heritage and warrior traditions.

Borno State – Global Kanuri Cultural Festival

This festival unites Kanuri people from across West Africa in Maiduguri. It’s a celebration of shared heritage, featuring traditional attire, language, culinary arts, and performances, preserving a culture that spans multiple countries.

Cross River State – Calabar Carnival

This festival is tagged “Africa’s Biggest Street Party.” The Calabar Carnival is a month-long extravaganza held every December. With parades, colourful costumes, band competitions, and global participants, it fuses modern carnival flair with local traditions in an electrifying atmosphere.

Enugu State – Mmanwu & Iriji-Mmanwu Festivals

The Mmanwu festival showcases traditional masquerades believed to embody ancestral spirits. The Iriji-Mmanwu, held in August, merges new yam festivities with over 2,000 masquerade performances, acrobatics, and vibrant dances, celebrating Igbo spirituality and art.

Imo State – Ikeji Arondizuogu Festival

A celebration of Arondizuogu pride, the Ikeji Festival features masquerades, music, and poetry. The event draws tourists and locals, fostering cultural appreciation and unity among the Igbo subgroups.

Jigawa State – Gani Durbar Festival

During this festival which is held annually, the Gani Durbar displays royal regalia, cavalry parades, and music to celebrate historical events and the end of Ramadan. It reinforces traditional authority and cultural pride.

Kano State – Durbar Festival

Kano’s Durbar is among the most extravagant in Nigeria. Featuring hundreds of decorated horsemen, drummers, and dancers, it marks Islamic festivals and royal milestones, attracting tourists from around the world.

ALSO READ: 10 most powerful Kings in Nigeria and their titles

Kogi State – Ovie Orese & Ovia-Osese Festivals

The Ovie Orese celebrates male initiation into adulthood among certain Kogi communities. The Ovia-Osese Festival, celebrated in Ogori, is a rite of passage for virgin girls, recognizing their purity and readiness for womanhood with music, dance, and blessings.

Kwara State – Ilorin Durbar Festival

This multi-day Islamic cultural festival includes royal horse processions, Quranic recitations, and homage to the Emir of Ilorin. It is a blend of religion, culture, and royal grandeur.

Lagos State – Eyo Festival

A historic Yoruba festival held on Lagos Island, Eyo features costumed masqueraders in white, carrying staffs and dancing through the streets. It’s a celebration of Lagos’ ancestors and traditional institutions.

Niger State – Nupe Day Festival

Observed on June 26, Nupe Day commemorates the Nupe people’s 1896 victory over the British. Cultural exhibitions, horse parades, and prayers highlight this proud history and identity.

Ogun State – Ake Festival & Ojude Oba Festival

The Ake Festival celebrates Yoruba literary and artistic excellence in Abeokuta. The Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode showcases Islamic fashion, horse riding, and tributes to the Awujale, blending culture and religion magnificently.

ALSO READ: Meet one of the longest serving kings in Nigeria who has ruled for over 6 decades

Kebbi State – Argungu Fishing Festival