How Power Oil Turned Christmas Giving Into a Movement of Love and Joy

Power Oil closed the year with an unforgettable act of purpose-driven celebration.

After asking Nigerians on social media to nominate communities deserving of festive cheer, the brand followed through by visiting the Bethesda School of the Blind, the most mentioned destination across platforms.

The visit, themed Powering Love, Sharing Joy, doubled as a Certified Christmas aligned with Power Oil’s "Certified Healthy. Be Certified Fit" mission. At the centre of the experience was the school’s talent week, sponsored by Power Oil, where students showcased their singing and performance skills.

In a powerful moment of affirmation, the brand awarded a one million naira cash prize to the winning talent, reinforcing its commitment to empowerment beyond product.

According to Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager, Oil and Fats Portfolio at Tolaram, "In turning online engagement into real-world impact, Power Oil continues to remind Nigerians that the season is not just about eating or individual pleasure, but about healthy families showing up for themselves and others."