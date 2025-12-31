Advertisement

How Power Oil Turned Christmas Giving Into a Movement of Love and Joy

Pulse Mix 17:47 - 31 December 2025
#FeaturedPost
Advertisement

Power Oil closed the year with an unforgettable act of purpose-driven celebration.

Advertisement

After asking Nigerians on social media to nominate communities deserving of festive cheer, the brand followed through by visiting the Bethesda School of the Blind, the most mentioned destination across platforms.

The visit, themed Powering Love, Sharing Joy, doubled as a Certified Christmas aligned with Power Oil’s "Certified Healthy. Be Certified Fit" mission. At the centre of the experience was the school’s talent week, sponsored by Power Oil, where students showcased their singing and performance skills.

Advertisement

In a powerful moment of affirmation, the brand awarded a one million naira cash prize to the winning talent, reinforcing its commitment to empowerment beyond product.

According to Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager, Oil and Fats Portfolio at Tolaram, "In turning online engagement into real-world impact, Power Oil continues to remind Nigerians that the season is not just about eating or individual pleasure, but about healthy families showing up for themselves and others."

#FeaturedPost

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Malta Guinness Spreading Christmas Cheer Across Lagos
Business
21.12.2025
Malta Guinness Spreading Christmas Cheer Across Lagos
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
How Power Oil Turned Christmas Giving Into a Movement of Love and Joy
Business
31.12.2025
How Power Oil Turned Christmas Giving Into a Movement of Love and Joy
Forbes Reveal The Top 10 Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2025
Music
31.12.2025
Forbes Reveal The Top 10 Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2025
What to Throw Away, Donate or Sell Before 2026
Lifestyle
31.12.2025
What to Throw Away, Donate or Sell Before 2026
If You Talk Fast, Apologise Mid-Sentence, or Stay Silent — Read This
Lifestyle
31.12.2025
If You Talk Fast, Apologise Mid-Sentence, or Stay Silent — Read This
BosaLin's 2025 Grind: The Launchpad to 2026 Greatness!
Entertainment
31.12.2025
BosaLin's 2025 Grind: The Launchpad to 2026 Greatness!
How Burna Boy Became Africa's Greatest Touring Artist
Entertainment
30.12.2025
How Burna Boy Became Africa's Greatest Touring Artist