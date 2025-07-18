Úrsula Corberó Movies and TV Shows: Key Roles and Performances to Watch

She became known in Spain for playing Ruth Gómez in the teen drama series Física o Química (2008–2010), Margarita de Austria in the historical fiction series Isabel (2014), and Marta in the comedy film Girl's Night Out (2015). She gained international recognition for her role as Tokyo in the crime drama series Money Heist (2017–2021) and made her Hollywood debut in the superhero film Snake Eyes (2021). Born in Sant Pere de Vilamajor, province of Barcelona, Corberó discovered her passion for acting at an early age. By age 5, she already knew she wanted to be an actress, and she first started acting in commercials. Her journey from local Spanish television to international stardom represents one of the most successful crossovers from European television to global streaming platforms.



Major Television Series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) (2017-2021) Genre: Crime/Drama/Thriller

Role: Tokyo (Silene Oliveira)

Episodes: 41 episodes across 5 seasons

Runtime: 45-70 minutes per episode

Where to watch: Netflix Money Heist follows a group of uniquely skilled robbers who execute elaborate heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and later the Bank of Spain, under the guidance of a mastermind known as "The Professor." Corberó plays Tokyo, the series' narrator and one of the most impulsive and passionate members of the crew. Tokyo serves as both the emotional heart of the series and its most unpredictable element, with her love affairs and reckless decisions often driving major plot developments. As Tokyo, Corberó portrays a complex character who evolves from a reckless criminal on the run to a key member of the resistance movement. Her character's journey encompasses themes of love, loyalty, sacrifice, and redemption. Tokyo's relationship with Rio (Miguel Herrán) becomes a central storyline, while her complicated dynamic with The Professor (Álvaro Morte) adds layers of tension and intrigue.

Role: Ruth Gómez

Episodes: 77 episodes across 3 seasons

Runtime: 75 minutes per episode

Where to watch: Antena 3, various Spanish streaming platforms This controversial Spanish teen drama follows the lives of students and teachers at Zurbarán High School, focusing on their relationships, academic pressures, and personal struggles. Corberó plays Ruth Gómez, a student dealing with serious personal issues, including bulimia and family problems. The series tackles difficult topics including eating disorders, sexuality, drug abuse, and teenage pregnancy. Ruth's character arc involves her struggle with body image and eating disorders, making it one of the most challenging roles of Corberó's early career. Her character, Ruth Gomez, suffered from bulimia. The series attracted a lot of controversy, but Corberó has been critically acclaimed for her outstanding performance. The show's frank treatment of teenage issues made it both popular and controversial in Spain, with Corberó's performance being particularly noted for its authenticity and emotional honesty.



Isabel (2014) Genre: Historical Drama

Role: Margarita de Austria

Episodes: Multiple episodes

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Where to watch: Spanish television platforms This historical drama series chronicles the life and reign of Isabella I of Castile, one of Spain's most significant monarchs. Corberó plays Margarita de Austria, a historical figure who was an important political player in the complex web of European royal politics during the late 15th and early 16th centuries. The series is known for its high production values, elaborate period costumes, and attention to historical detail. Corberó's portrayal of Margarita demonstrates her versatility as an actress, moving from contemporary teen drama to historical epic.



Recent Television Work The Day of the Jackal (2024) Genre: Thriller/Drama

Role: Nuria

Episodes:10

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode This adaptation of Frederick Forsyth's classic novel follows the story of a professional assassin known as The Jackal as he attempts to carry out a high-profile political assassination. Corberó plays Nuria, a character who becomes entangled in the complex web of international intrigue and political manoeuvring. The series represents Corberó's continued evolution as an international actress, taking on roles in English-language productions that showcase her ability to work across different cultures and languages. Her performance demonstrates her growth as an actress and her ability to hold her own in high-profile international productions.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024) Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Role: Runi

Episodes: 8 Episodes

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Burning Body (Cuerpo en Llamas) (2023) Genre: Crime/Drama/Thriller

Role: Rosa

Episodes: 8

Runtime: 45 minutes per episode

Where to watch: Netflix This Spanish Netflix original series is based on a true crime story involving the murder of a police officer in Madrid. Corberó plays Rosa, a complex character involved in the investigation and personal drama surrounding the case. The series explores themes of corruption, love, betrayal, and the dark side of law enforcement. The show allows Corberó to return to Spanish-language television while working with the international production values and global reach of Netflix. Her performance as Rosa showcases her ability to portray morally ambiguous characters while maintaining audience sympathy and engagement.

Feature Films Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021) Genre: Action/Adventure/Superhero

Role: Baroness

Runtime: 121 minutes

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu This action-packed origin story follows Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan after saving the life of their heir apparent. She made her Hollywood debut in the superhero film Snake Eyes (2021). Corberó plays Baroness, a skilled and dangerous operative who serves as one of the film's primary antagonists. The Baroness is a complex villain with her own motivations and moral code. Corberó brings sophistication and intelligence to the role, creating a character who is both threatening and charismatic. Her performance showcases her ability to handle action sequences while maintaining the character's emotional depth and complexity. Snake Eyes marks Corberó's first Hollywood production. Filmed in both Vancouver and Japan, it tells the origin story of a superhero of the same name. The film allowed Corberó to work with international action directors and established her as a viable action star for future Hollywood productions.



Lift (2024) Genre: Action/Heist

Role: Camila

Runtime: 104 minutes

The Tree of Blood (El Árbol de la Sangre) (2018) Genre: Drama/Thriller

Role: Rebecca

Runtime: 130 minutes

Girl's Night Out (Cómo Sobrevivir a una Despedida) (2015) Genre: Comedy

Role: Marta

Runtime: 96 minutes

Earlier Career and Television Movies

Countdown (2007) Genre: Thriller/Drama

Role: Various

Episodes: Multiple episodes

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

The Boarding School (El Internado) (2008)

Genre: Mystery/Drama

Role: Manuela Portillo

Seasons: 7 seasons

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Mirall Trencat (2002)

Genre: Drama

Role: Maria

Episodes: 13

Runtime: 45 minutes per episode

Where to watch: Catalan television archives This early television series marked Corberó's professional debut as an actress. Corberó debuted as Maria in the television series, Mirall trencat in 2002. The show provided her with initial experience in professional television production and helped launch her career in Spanish entertainment. Her debut performance demonstrated her natural talent and screen presence, leading to more significant opportunities in Spanish television. The series served as a launching pad for her career and helped establish her as a promising young actress in the Spanish entertainment industry. ALSO READ: Looking for Love? Chimamanda says 'There are good men' but don’t settle Voice Acting and Animation Star Wars: Visions (2022) Genre: Animation/Science Fiction

Role: Lola (voice)

Season/Episodes: 2 seasons, 18 episodes

Runtime: 15 minutes

Music Videos and Special Projects J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: Un Día (One Day) (2020) Genre: Music Video

Runtime: 4 minutes

