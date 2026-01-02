Rihanna LOSES IT to Shallipopi’s “Laho” and We Can Smell a Global Takeover

Rihanna's unscripted 'Laho' frenzy is the coronation nobody saw coming.

It took less than twelve hours for 2026 to produce its first major cultural moment. While the rest of the world was recovering from New Year’s Eve crossovers, a viral video of Rihanna on a yacht in Barbados was busy shifting the global music scale back toward Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the high-energy clip, the Fenty billionaire is seen catching a heavy vibe to Shallipopi’s “Laho.” With the Barbadian sunset behind her, she perfectly mouths the "Minister of Enjoyment" lyrics, while moving to the mid-tempo groove. What started as a private link-up between friends has turned into a digital wildfire.

While 'Laho' was already a monster hit in 2025, Rihanna’s approval is a formal "stamp" of authority. This wasn't just a random post; it was a bridge between Caribbean royalty and West African street-pop.

Rihanna in Barbados recently ! pic.twitter.com/NcSDMTHKBU — constanza (@conyfentyy) January 1, 2026

For Shallipopi, this is the ultimate validation of his "Plutomania" movement. If there was any doubt that Nigerian music is now the world’s default soundtrack, Rihanna just cleared it up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rihanna’s Gives Seal of Approval for “Laho”

Rihanna | Getty Images

Rihanna, a global pop authority whose taste moves culture, was on holiday and caught on camera vibing to Laho. That context alone was enough to break the internet.

She wasn’t on a stage or at a brand event; she was relaxed, surrounded by friends and family, responding instinctively to a Nigerian record in a way that felt completely unguarded. And fans recognised it immediately.

Rihanna dancing and mouthing off lyrics to Shallipopi's 'Laho' while on vacation in Barbados | Credit: X(@conyfentyy)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rihanna dancing and mouthing off lyrics to Shallipopi's 'Laho' while on vacation in Barbados | Credit: X(@conyfentyy)

The reaction across social media was instant. Within minutes of the video hitting the timeline, fans were dissecting every second: Rihanna’s wide grin and the way she led the energy on the deck mouthing off “Laho”. On X (formerly Twitter), one user declared, “This is the most exciting thing I’ve seen all year.” Another said, “She no go vibe to the song ke?”

Rihanna is one of the most significant figures in modern pop culture | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In an online culture addicted to forced virality, this kind of authenticity lands louder than any campaign ever could. Less than 24 hours after it emerged on X, the clip has garnered over 660,700 views and counting. People didn’t debate it, they felt it. And it is not just because Rihanna danced, but because she chose the song without being asked to.

Shallipopi | Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shallipopi didn't miss a beat. The Plutomania President quoted the original clip on X with the ultimate understated hype: “Get it queen.” Simple and loaded with respect. It’s a nod from the rising king to the eternal queen.

It was the perfect flex for the Pluto Presido: cool, grateful, and triumphant all at once, amplifying the buzz even further.

“Laho,” meaning “please” or a hustler's desperate plea in Edo slang, dropped in March 2025 after a messy label split threatened to bury it.

Rapper Shallipopi

Shallipopi, real name Crown Uzama, re-released it independently via Plutomania Records and Since '93, turning adversity into triumph.

The rest they say is history. The track exploded: top ten on Billboard's U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, second most-streamed Nigerian song of 2025 on YouTube Music with over 90 million plays, endless TikTok challenges.

Rihanna’s co-sign is more than just a social media trend; it has historically acted as a major catalyst for Afrobeats' global crossover.

Rihanna is a huge fan of Afrobeats | Credit: Getty

The relationship dates back to May 2019, when Rihanna shared an Instagram Story of herself listening to Wizkid's global breakout hit "Ojuelegba". This was a pivotal moment for the genre, as it occurred just as Afrobeats began its second wave of international dominance.

@bigcredo3 Rihanna jamming to Wizkid’s Ojuelegba in 2019 on her story😍 Ojuelegba Changed the Game for Afrobeat and that’s undisputed. 🦅 ♬ original sound - BigCredo

In September 2019, footage surfaced of Rihanna dancing energetically and singing along to Burna Boy’s anthem "Ye". Fans and media outlets at the time noted she seemed "crazy" over the track, helping solidify Burna’s status as a household name in the Western market.

More recently, in December 2023, Rihanna declared Davido’s pop smash "Unavailable" her favorite song of the year. She was spotted participating in the viral dance challenge multiple times, including at her own Fenty events.

In 2024, she explicitly called Davido one of her favorite African artists, praising his dedication and the impact of his music. Rihanna has also been a vocal admirer of Ayra Starr, famously meeting the "Sabi Girl" in 2024 to discuss a potential collaboration.

Her most significant connection remains the Oscar-nominated ballad "Lift Me Up," which she co-wrote and performed with Tems, hailing the singer's "pen" and artistry.

The Power of the Remixes

Burna Boy and Shallipopi performing at his Stade De France concert | Credit: X

Laho didn’t conquer the world alone, the remixes did the heavy lifting. In April 2025, Burna Boy hopped on Laho II, and the effect was immediate. The Grammy winner’s gritty delivery collided with Shallipopi’s sharp Pidgin swagger, giving the track commerical weight. When they performed it together, fans erupted at arenas, streams boosted overnight, and social media timelines caught fire.

Shallipopi's 'Laho' is one of the biggest songs of 2025 | Credit: Instagram

Later in the year, the remix with raggaeton icon Ozuna added a completely new dimension: Spanish hooks, reggaeton bounce, bilingual flows. Suddenly, Laho wasn’t just a Nigerian hit, it was unavoidable across Latin markets. Clubs from Miami to Madrid ran it on repeat, TikTok remixes flooded every feed, and millions of new streams poured in. These remixes didn’t just prolong the song’s life; they globalised Shallipopi’s empire, turning a street-born record into a multi-continental cultural event.

Shallipopi | Instagram

Shallipopi didn’t stumble into global attention, he orchestrated it with instinct, timing, and confidence. From Benin City freestyles to independent control over Laho, to Rihanna vibing on a yacht, to arena-shaking collaborations with Burna Boy and cross-continental remixes with Ozuna, every step has been about turning authenticity into impact.