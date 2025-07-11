Why Iyabo Ojo Took Lizzy Anjorin to Court: Full Timeline

The Nollywood industry is no stranger to rifts, rivalries, and the occasional Instagram drama. But the ongoing feud between Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin is proving to be one of the most heated and convoluted in recent memory. What started as subtle jabs has morphed into court appearances, ₦1 billion lawsuits, and public safety concerns.

The Origin Although Iyabo and Lizzy were never publicly close friends, they operated within the same Nollywood circles as colleagues. Things appeared civil, until they weren’t. Sometime in 2023, subtle shade turned into direct accusations, with Lizzy Anjorin alleging that Iyabo was part of a conspiracy against her. She began accusing Iyabo of fueling online bullying, interfering in her personal life, and being connected to blogs like Gistlover that had been dragging her name. Iyabo, typically one to hold her own, fired back. But it was when Lizzy’s accusations became personal, targeting Iyabo’s children, partner, and even suggesting the use of voodoo, that things escalated.



Legal Action: The ₦1 Billion Lawsuit In late 2023, Iyabo filed a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit against Lizzy Anjorin. She demanded both monetary damages and a public apology. The lawsuit was seen as Iyabo drawing a line in the sand, no more back and forth online; she wanted accountability. But in July 2025, reports began circulating that the court had “thrown out” the case. Lizzy immediately took to Instagram with a celebratory post, declaring: “BREAKING NEWS!!! IYABO OJO 1 BILLION NAIRA LAW SUIT CASE AGAINST LIZZYANJORIN DISMISSED!!!” It was sensational. It trended. But, according to Iyabo Ojo, it wasn’t entirely accurate.



ADR, Not Dismissal: Iyabo’s Clarification Shortly after Lizzy’s victory lap online, Iyabo Ojo released a video where she broke her silence, visibly calm but firm: “What we went for was ADR; we have not started any case… we haven’t presented any witnesses or gone into the witness box… we haven’t started any case at all.” For context, ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) is a non-litigation route courts recommend to settle civil disputes amicably. According to Iyabo, the judge involved had been uncomfortable proceeding with the case and advised both parties to resolve it out of court. But Lizzy, she claimed, had continued dragging her online, in direct contradiction to the court’s peaceful resolution advice. Iyabo went further, stating: “I should be the one in the position to say if anything happens to me or my daughter, Lizzy Anjorin should be held responsible.” This wasn't just a spat anymore; it had morphed into a safety concern.



Lizzy Anjorin

A Pattern of Provocation? For observers who’ve followed the feud closely, there’s a pattern that stands out. Lizzy Anjorin’s accusations have often appeared sweeping and emotionally charged. She’s accused Iyabo of orchestrating online hate, interfering in her personal affairs, and aligning with enemies. Iyabo, on the other hand, has mostly responded in spurts, with occasional clapbacks and public statements but now seems determined to resolve things legally. Whether this is restraint, strategy, or exhaustion is up for debate.



