‘I compromised my values for Peller, but I’m losing value' – Jarvis speaks out

In a heartfelt TikTok live session with influencer Sandra Benede, Jarvis shared her growing disillusionment with the relationship, revealing that she has consistently compromised her values and boundaries to accommodate her partner, often engaging in content that clashes with her authentic self.

“In the beginning, it was difficult accepting his character,” she admitted. “Now I have tolerated so many things that do not suit my brand, things I don’t like doing, things I haven’t done, but I have done it with him online. Even before we post something online, I complain that I don’t like it. Let’s find something else, but he will beg me, and I will do it out of love. And when he posts it, dragging everywhere.”



Despite these efforts, Jarvis expressed that the consequences of these compromises have fallen disproportionately on her, with the public increasingly viewing her as the one whose value is diminishing, while Peller remains relatively unscathed.