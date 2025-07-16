Big Brother Naija Season 10: A decade of reality TV excellence

Big Brother Naija is hitting its 10th season, and honestly? We're talking about a show that went from "just another reality TV experiment" to literally becoming the blueprint for how African entertainment should be done. July 26 and 27, 2025, are about to be absolutely iconic. For the first time ever, BBNaija is doing a two-night premiere, and the producers said "let's make this a whole EVENT." Because apparently, one night wasn't enough to contain all the chaos they're about to unleash on us.

This isn't your regular reality show (it's never been)

Remember when reality TV was just people arguing in a house? BBNaija said "hold my drink" and completely transformed the game.



This show has become the ultimate launching pad for literally everything: careers, brands, and entire social media empires. It's like watching people speedrun fame in real-time. The audition process and registrations took place from May 3-7, 2025. Then came the in-person auditions in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu from May 16-18, 2025 where dreams were made and broken in equal measure.

The prize money

N150 million. The winner of this season is walking away with enough money to literally change their entire bloodline's trajectory.



The sponsors clearly understood the assignment, too. Guinness Nigeria stepped up as the gold sponsor, and the list of other brands includes: Smirnoff, Pepsi, Bet King, and Innoson Motors.



The cultural impact

Dr. Busola Tejumola , Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels of MultiChoice, dropped some serious truth bombs about what this show has become: "BBNaija has become more than just a television show; it is a living, breathing cultural force."



And she's absolutely right. This show didn't just entertain us, it literally rewrote the rules of what Nigerian entertainment could be.



"It has given voice to a new generation of talent, creatives, entertainers, and the influencer community, and it has refined what homegrown entertainment can achieve when it is done at scale with intention and ambition,” added Tejumola.



The streaming