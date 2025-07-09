Nigerian celebrities who have opened up about their IVF journey

For many women, including some of your favourite celebrities, the journey is filled with pain, prayer, needles, and silent battles no one talks about. But a few bold voices are changing that. From Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun’s raw honesty about living with PCOS to Sunmbo Adeoye’s story of multiple IVF attempts and miscarriages before her miracle baby arrived, these women have chosen to share the messy middle of their motherhood stories. Let’s take a look at the Nigerian celebrities who opened up about their IVF journeys and proved that the road to motherhood doesn’t have to be walked in shame or silence.



1. Ufuoma McDermott

Nollywood actress Ufuoma McDermott [X/Ufuoma McDermott]

In 2012, Nollywood’s multi-talented Ufuoma McDermott and her husband, Steven, chose IVF after years of trying to conceive.



She had two embryos implanted, and on October 10, her son, Isio, was born via C-section. While she had once hoped for twins, she embraced their first child with full-hearted joy: “My son was born exactly two and a half years after we got married... we wanted twins but God decided Isio would stay.” By 2018, celebrating his 6th birthday, Ufuoma reaffirmed her pride in choosing IVF, calling out stigma and encouraging women not to deny themselves parenthood: “If you so desire, the joy of #motherhood… Don’t let any illiterate chicken in the society stop you…” The joy didn’t stop there. Ufuoma has since had a second child, embracing her role as a mother and advocate.



2. Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun

Media star Stephanie Coker has openly discussed her struggles with PCOS and multiple IVF attempts . In 2019, she underwent IVF in Los Angeles , resulting in the birth of her daughter.



But the journey wasn’t smooth: she later revealed that a second IVF in 2023 failed, triggering depression and suicidal heartbreak.



Her transparency sparked conversations about the emotional cost of fertility treatments and the need for mental health support for women facing similar battles. 3. Ini Edo

Nollywood heavyweight Ini Edo faced years of heartbreak, six consecutive miscarriages and multiple failed IVF sessions, but never gave up.



In 2021, she made the difficult yet hopeful decision to pursue surrogacy abroad. She's since shared candid reflections on grief, her choice, and the enduring joy of finally embracing motherhood. 4. Sunmbo Adeoye