5 failed marriages later, Bukky Wright says “I still want to get married”

Veteran Nollywood actress Bukky Wright, now in her late 50s, says she remains open to marriage, despite having experienced five marriages in the past.
In a heartfelt conversation with BBC Yoruba, 58-year-old Bukky spoke candidly about her personal journey, from early success and heartbreak to challenges overseas and her recent return to the Nigerian screen.
“On the issue of marriage, I’m still very much interested but that is if God has destined it. It is not a must. I am not saying other women should not try to get married because as for me, I am still interested in getting married,” she said.
She also shared a powerful moment from her spiritual pilgrimage:
“In fact, to show how much I am interested, when I went to Al Kaaba I told God and I know he is a God that answers prayers.”
That pilgrimage, she explained, was not just symbolic; it was a sincere prayer for renewed love, connection, and destiny.
While marriage is no longer a priority, Bukky makes it clear she remains emotionally available:
“I am still interested in getting married,” she reiterates, yet emphasises the importance of divine timing and destiny over any personal timeline.
Five Marriages, Many Lessons
Bukky’s romantic history is varied and well-documented. Her first marriage was to Gboyega Amu, with whom she shares two sons.
Though the union ended, it remains a central part of her life story. She later wed Rotimi Makinde, a fellow actor and former NNPC executive who later became a member of the House of Representatives.
Her third was a civil ceremony at Akoko Registry in Lagos to Femi Davies, a respected society journalist. Next came Bolaji Saheed, a passionate music promoter. In 2010, she married Adewale Onitiri, a U.S.-based business magnate; this marriage also ended in divorce.
Each relationship brought profound personal growth, though Bukky admits some differences were irreconcilable issues she navigated with dignity and reflection.
Her Career
Bukky Wright first gained prominence in the 1990s with standout performances in Yoruba-language cinema before crossing over into mainstream Nollywood.
Over the years, she cultivated a reputation for strong, versatile roles. Her time abroad, marked by its own set of professional and personal trials, served to deepen her perspective.
Now back in Nigeria, she continues to act, produce, and mentor emerging talent. With each role and interview, she brings both talent and authenticity rooted in real-life experience.
