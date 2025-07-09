5 failed marriages later, Bukky Wright says “I still want to get married”

Veteran Nollywood actress Bukky Wright, now in her late 50s, says she remains open to marriage, despite having experienced five marriages in the past.

In a heartfelt conversation with BBC Yoruba, 58-year-old Bukky spoke candidly about her personal journey, from early success and heartbreak to challenges overseas and her recent return to the Nigerian screen.

“On the issue of marriage, I’m still very much interested but that is if God has destined it. It is not a must. I am not saying other women should not try to get married because as for me, I am still interested in getting married,” she said.

She also shared a powerful moment from her spiritual pilgrimage:

“In fact, to show how much I am interested, when I went to Al Kaaba I told God and I know he is a God that answers prayers.”

That pilgrimage, she explained, was not just symbolic; it was a sincere prayer for renewed love, connection, and destiny.