Christopher Nolan unveils first official poster for epic film ‘The Odyssey’

Acclaimed director Sir Christopher Nolan has unveiled the first official poster for his upcoming cinematic epic, The Odyssey, and the film world is buzzing with anticipation.
Based on Homer’s timeless Greek epic poem, Nolan’s take promises to be a visually arresting and thematically daring odyssey into myth, memory, and the struggle between man and fate.
The striking poster, released today, features the tagline "Defy the Gods," emblazoned over an image of a lone ship adrift on a roiling sea beneath a storm-filled sky. This image is at once majestic and foreboding.
A star-studded ensemble cast
In true Nolan fashion, ‘The Odyssey’ boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast that reads like a roll call of modern Hollywood royalty.
Academy Award-winner Matt Damon is rumoured to be portraying Odysseus, the cunning and tormented hero of the story, embarking on his ten-year journey home following the Trojan War.
Joining Damon are:
Tom Holland — potentially playing Telemachus, Odysseus’s son, whose coming-of-age journey mirrors his father’s struggle.
Zendaya — possibly cast as Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war, who serves as a divine ally to Odysseus.
Anne Hathaway — a long-time Nolan collaborator, speculated to be portraying Penelope, the faithful wife holding Ithaca together.
Lupita Nyong’o — rumoured to play Circe or Calypso, mystical figures who challenge Odysseus on his path.
Robert Pattinson — another frequent Nolan muse, whose role remains tightly under wraps but is said to be "pivotal and unearthly."
Charlize Theron — expected to play a major Olympian, possibly Hera or a formidable antagonist figure.
Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, and Mia Goth round out the cast, with roles that could span everything from soldiers to sirens.
Early production insights suggest the film will not be a traditional swords-and-sandals epic, but rather a psychological and philosophical journey. Sources close to the project describe it as “a myth through the eyes of memory, trauma, and time.”
The film is expected to blend practical effects with cutting-edge IMAX cinematography, reinforcing Nolan’s commitment to large-scale, immersive storytelling.
The release date, July 17, 2026, positions the film squarely in the heart of the summer blockbuster season, with industry insiders already predicting it to be a major awards contender and box office heavyweight.
With its commanding tagline, “Defy the Gods,” the first official poster sets the tone for what could be one of the most ambitious films of the decade.
As Nolan reimagines one of the oldest stories ever told, audiences around the world are poised to embark on a cinematic odyssey unlike any they’ve experienced before.