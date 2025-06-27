Where to watch every Kemi Adetiba movie and TV show

With her trademark blend of drama, power, and stylish storytelling, Kemi Adetiba is in a class of her own.
She has created some of the most conversation-sparking works in contemporary Nollywood. She has explored culture-shaking blockbusters to brooding political thrillers; her filmography is mighty and growing.
Whether you're new to her world or already a fan, here’s your guide to Kemi Adetiba’s most significant screen offerings, and where you can stream them.
1. King of Boys (2018)
Where to watch: Netflix
Let’s start with the crown jewel.
Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys was a cultural earthquake. Anchored by a career-defining performance from Sola Sobowale as the formidable Eniola Salami, the political-crime drama dives deep into Lagos’ underworld of politics, corruption, and power struggles.
This movie redefined Nollywood’s capacity for ambitious, big-budget storytelling and proved that female-led gangster epics weren’t just possible, they could dominate the conversation.
If you haven’t watched it, you’re missing one of the most iconic modern Nollywood films.
2. The Wedding Party (2016)
Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video (depending on region)
The film that turned Kemi Adetiba into a household name, The Wedding Party is a glossy, hilarious, and chaotic romantic comedy that captures everything we love (and hate) about Nigerian weddings.
Set during the high-society nuptials of Dunni (Adesua Etomi) and Dozie (Banky W), the movie is a cocktail of class clashes, overbearing in-laws, and secrets that threaten to ruin the big day. It remains one of the highest-grossing Nigerian films of all time.
This was Kemi Adetiba proving she could deliver box office gold.
3. King of Boys: The Return of the King (2021)
Where to watch: Netflix (7-part limited series)
Adetiba doubled down on King of Boys with this spin-off limited series, making history as Nigeria’s first Netflix Original Series.
Set years after the events of the film, the series follows Eniola Salami’s comeback into the political scene, now aiming for governor, with ghosts from her past, rival gangs, and dirty politics threatening her every move.
KOB: The Return of the King is darker, more intense, and takes its time peeling back the layers of power, betrayal, and vengeance. Again, Sola Sobowale commands the screen with unmatched ferocity, supported by Illbliss, Reminisce, Toni Tones, and Nse Ikpe-Etim.
It’s prestige TV with real bite, Nigerian storytelling at its boldest.
4. To Kill A Monkey (2024)
Where to watch: Premieres July 18, 2025, on Netflix
Adetiba's newest series marks a sharp detour from her earlier work, a supernatural-tinged crime drama that puts cybercrime, friendship, and moral compromise under a microscope.
To Kill A Monkey follows Efemini (William Benson), a struggling man who reunites with an old friend and is drawn into the fast-paced world of internet fraud. The choices get harder, the stakes get bloodier.
The trailer teases a stylish, fast-paced world of desperation and twisted loyalty. Adetiba steps away from her comfort zone, helming a gritty, masculine story with Bucci Franklin, Stella Damasus, Bimbo Akintola, Chidi Mokeme, and more.
This might just be her most daring project yet, and it’s arriving soon.
