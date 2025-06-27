Where to watch every Kemi Adetiba movie and TV show

With her trademark blend of drama, power, and stylish storytelling, Kemi Adetiba is in a class of her own.



She has created some of the most conversation-sparking works in contemporary Nollywood. She has explored culture-shaking blockbusters to brooding political thrillers; her filmography is mighty and growing.

Whether you're new to her world or already a fan, here’s your guide to Kemi Adetiba’s most significant screen offerings, and where you can stream them.

1. King of Boys (2018)

Where to watch: Netflix

Let’s start with the crown jewel.

Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys was a cultural earthquake. Anchored by a career-defining performance from Sola Sobowale as the formidable Eniola Salami, the political-crime drama dives deep into Lagos’ underworld of politics, corruption, and power struggles.

This movie redefined Nollywood’s capacity for ambitious, big-budget storytelling and proved that female-led gangster epics weren’t just possible, they could dominate the conversation.

If you haven’t watched it, you’re missing one of the most iconic modern Nollywood films.