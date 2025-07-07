‘My Husband Is Not a Secret’: Ruth Kadiri opens up 

Renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has offered a rare insight into her choice to keep her marriage away from the public eye.

In a candid conversation on Dear Ife, the Edo-born producer explained that this decision was a deliberate and mutual choice between herself and her husband, rooted in a shared desire for privacy and peace.



ALSO READ: Looking for Love? Chimamanda says 'There are good men' but don’t settle

Kadiri, who tied the knot in 2019, revealed that the wedding was an intimate affair attended by only 50 guests, precisely as the couple intended.

“I invited only 50 people to my wedding. It was exactly what we both wanted, and I didn’t want any drama around my relationship,” she said.

Reflecting on the decision, the 37-year-old actress described it as the “best decision” she has ever made, one that has allowed her to remain grounded, shield her relationship from public interference, and cultivate a deeply personal connection with her spouse.

“I think that’s the best decision I’ve ever made because it has helped me stay grounded and define my relationship. I also don’t have external factors influencing how I relate with my spouse.”