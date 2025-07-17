May Edochie’s Lawyer withdraws from divorce proceedings, citing fan harassment

Emeka Ugwuonye, the legal counsel representing May Edochie in her high-profile divorce case against Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has formally stepped down from the case, citing sustained harassment from May’s fan base as the primary reason for his withdrawal.

In a public statement shared via the Facebook page of his law firm, Due Process Advocates (DPA), Ugwuonye disclosed that the toxic environment created by members of the ‘May Nation’ online community made continued representation impossible.

“DPA’s services to Queen May have come to an end,” the statement read. “The hostile environment fostered by certain individuals within the ‘May Nation’ group made it untenable for us to continue effective representation.”

According to Ugwuonye, what began as a noble mission to advocate for May following the collapse of her marriage soon spiralled into an atmosphere of distrust and cyberbullying, not from the opposing party, but from May’s own supporters.

“My staff face daily abuse from May’s supporters, having already endured similar attacks from Yul’s supporters,” he stated, adding that the verbal assault from May’s faction had, in many instances, surpassed that of the opposition.

Ugwuonye further emphasised that while Yul Edochie and his alleged second wife, Judy Austin, may have triggered the initial conflict, it was the unchecked aggression from May’s followers that ultimately led to his firm’s exit.

“Queen May’s inability to meaningfully influence this increasingly toxic faction of her supporters is incompatible with the level of investment required for our representation,” he noted.

Despite the fallout, Ugwuonye maintained a respectful tone toward his former client, describing May as a “remarkable individual” who remains a victim of betrayal and forced polygamy. He also assured that DPA would cooperate fully with the legal team that takes over her case.

“DPA will work cooperatively with Queen May and her team to transition our work to any successor representatives she designates,” the statement concluded.