Nora Awolowo becomes youngest Nollywood filmmaker to cross ₦100M with 'Red Circle'

Red Circle has carved out a unique space in Nollywood’s box office history, and so has the woman whose vision helped bring it to life. Nora Awolowo, who was just 24 when the film went into production, has officially become the youngest Nigerian cinematographer and producer to lead a film past the ₦100 million mark locally. Released on June 6, the crime thriller directed by Akay Mason and co-produced by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed surged past ₦88 million in just three weeks, hitting the coveted nine-figure milestone shortly after.

It’s a remarkable feat, particularly for an original, non-franchise title without the backing of a major studio. Now 26, Awolowo has quietly etched her name into the record books as one of the most exciting young voices behind the lens. “We didn’t just want to tell a story, we wanted to tell it well,” Awolowo said in a statement shared with Nollywire. “No handouts, just clarity, heart, and a crew that believed. I didn’t set out to break a record. I just wanted to make something honest. But I hope this shows that young people can lead. Not later. Now,” she said to Nollywire.

'Red Circle' cast announcement [RC]

Though director Mason and writer Tijani-Ahmed are no strangers to the big screen, this project felt more urgent, leaner in scope but richer in intention.



Produced under Rixel Studios, the film marks the first executive producing credit for Barnabas Emordi, best known for his cinematography on The House of Secrets . Tolu Obanro handled the score, while Ayomikun Oteju helmed the edit, pulling together a vision that’s both technically sound and emotionally resonant.

The cast, meanwhile, was an eclectic blend of seasoned actors, comedic disruptors, and legacy icons: Folu Storms, Tobi Bakre , Omowunmi Dada, Lateef Adedimeji , Mike Afolarin, Timini Egbuson, Ibrahim Suleiman, Ruggedman, Lizzy Jay, Detola Jones, Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo, William Benson, Femi Branch, and Bukky Wright in a much-celebrated return to the screen.