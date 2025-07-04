Looking for Love? Chimamanda says 'There are good men' but don’t settle

Speaking at the Dream Count event, Adichie emphasised the importance of intentionality when choosing a spouse, cautioning against rushing into marriage due to societal pressure or desperation.
According to her, the person one marries can significantly impact one’s happiness, growth, and overall life trajectory.
“It’s so important for a woman to have her own, her own sense of self-fulfilment, it doesn’t matter what it is,” Adichie said. “Sometimes, as a young woman, you can already tell that the person you’re with isn’t a good person, but because you’re desperate to get married, you settle. Don’t settle. Be careful who you choose. A life partner makes a huge difference.”
ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan unveils first official poster for epic film ‘The Odyssey’
She went on to reassure listeners that while it may seem rare, there are still kind and supportive men out there.
“If you choose someone who is kind and supportive, it will make all the difference. There are good men,” she emphasised.
Beyond relationships, Adichie also encouraged women to prioritise personal growth and pursue their passions unapologetically.
Her words struck a chord with many, especially young Nigerian women navigating love and societal expectations.
RECOMMENDED: What to watch on Showmax this July
Adichie’s message served as a timely reminder of the value of discernment, self-worth, and the power of choosing love wisely.
Adichie’s remarks add to her growing legacy of advocating for women’s autonomy, not just in terms of career or appearance, but also in love and relationships. Her work continues to resonate deeply with a generation of African women redefining their identities and relationships on their own terms.
Whether through literature or keynote addresses, Chimamanda’s message remains clear: love should uplift, not diminish.