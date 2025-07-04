Looking for Love? Chimamanda says 'There are good men' but don’t settle

Speaking at the Dream Count event, Adichie emphasised the importance of intentionality when choosing a spouse, cautioning against rushing into marriage due to societal pressure or desperation.

According to her, the person one marries can significantly impact one’s happiness, growth, and overall life trajectory.

“It’s so important for a woman to have her own, her own sense of self-fulfilment, it doesn’t matter what it is,” Adichie said. “Sometimes, as a young woman, you can already tell that the person you’re with isn’t a good person, but because you’re desperate to get married, you settle. Don’t settle. Be careful who you choose. A life partner makes a huge difference.”