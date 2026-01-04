Mouka Kicks Off 2026 by Celebrating New Beginnings Across Nigeria, Partners with Lagos State
As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day 2026, Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of
mattresses, pillows and other bedding products, renewed its tradition of honouring families
welcoming newborns into the world. This heartfelt initiative showcases Mouka's unwavering
commitment to enhancing lives by providing quality sleep from the very start.
In a vibrant collaboration with public healthcare facilities across 15 states, including Lagos, Oyo,
Imo, Rivers, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Gombe, Kano, and Plateau, Mouka celebrated 71
precious babies born at the dawn of the New Year. Each family received an array of gifts,
including the innovative Mouka Dreamtime Baby Mattresses, thoughtfully designed to provide
infants with unparalleled comfort and support, along with pillows, toys, and baby skin care
essentials.
In Lagos, Mouka partnered with the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, to
honour the first babies born in 2026. The event featured visits to General Hospital Ibeju-Lekki,
General Hospital Gbagada and General Hospital Imota, where mothers of newborns received
celebratory gifts.
Among the joyous moments, the first baby of the year was a baby girl delivered to Mr and Mrs
Daramola at exactly 12:00 a.m. at General Hospital, Gbagada, while a baby boy was born to Mr
and Mrs Mayowa at General Hospital, Ibeju-Lekki, also at midnight.
Mr Femi Fapohunda, Mouka’s Managing Director, passionately reinforced the brand’s mission
to nurture healthy sleep habits from infancy.
“As champions of quality sleep, we believe that
fostering good sleep practices from the very beginning is vital. Our Dreamtime mattress is
specially crafted to ensure optimal physical and cognitive development for children,” he stated,
adding that the mattress is both water-resistant and breathable, promoting a comfortable sleep
environment.
The joy extended beyond Lagos; in Niger State, at General Hospital Minna, the first baby, born
to Mr & Mrs Rahma, was delivered at 1:42 am, followed just minutes later by baby Jafar at
2:06 am Mouka representatives visited hospitals nationwide, spreading happiness and cheer
to families welcoming New Year babies, underscoring the brand’s role as a socially responsible
force in the community.
Grateful parents expressed deep appreciation for Mouka’s generous initiatives, which
exemplify the company’s commitment to adding meaningful value to Nigerian lives. With a
legacy spanning over 66 years, Mouka remains synonymous with trusted sleep solutions.
Their extensive offerings, including the Royal Luxury Pillow Top Mattresses, Wellbeing Orthopaedic
Mattresses, Mondeo Firm Spring Mattress, and a variety of premium pillows, are all crafted to
ensure Nigerians enjoy restful nights and wake up rejuvenated.
