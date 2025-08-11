BBNaija 10/10 Week 2: Love Triangles, Gossip Wars & Kitchen Battles

If Week 1 of BBNaija 10/10 was a warm-up, Week 2 came in like a blockbuster, complete with secret alliances, lover’s quarrels, kitchen coups, and one scandal so vile it had fans clutching their pearls. Here’s the full rundown of everything that went down in the most chaotic week yet.

HOH Power Play: Thelma & Kayikunmi

Fresh off last Sunday’s eviction, Thelma bagged the Head of House crown and shocked the house by picking Kayikunmi as her HOH lounge partner. Harmless? Not exactly.

Rumour already had it that Thelma and Kayikunmi's crew outside the house had some sort of pre-game alliance. Kayikunmi was even allegedly instructed to link up with a certain Port Harcourt housemate who has a child. Plot twist? Instead of Thelma, he got attached to Isabella, who also happens to be from Port Harcourt and also has a child. Naturally, Isabella wasn't having it. She had already vented to Kayikunmi about Thelma, so watching him accept the HOH partner role felt like betrayal wrapped in disrespect.

Biggie’s Warning Before the house could implode, Big Brother issued a final warning: no physical violence and no vernacular. (Spoiler: they didn’t listen.)

Cake Wars: Joanna vs Ivatar Next, a fight over cake turned into full-on verbal combat. Joanna blew up when Ivatar asked for a slice, hurling age-shaming insults because Ivatar is older. Small cake, big drama. The Prankster Unmasked Zitar proudly outed herself as the season’s prankster during her diary session; from messing with clothes to stirring harmless chaos.

Kitchen Politics: Thelma vs Imisi The HOH week didn't spare Thelma from another clash, this time with Imisi over food. Imisi and her bestie Isabella have a reputation for cooking their own meals, ignoring the group's needs. Thelma, concerned about failed wager resources, suggested cooperation. Imisi? Not having it. And since Thelma often speaks down to her, Imisi dragged the fight further.

Brightmorgan Snaps Brightmorgan, usually quiet nearly went Mike Tyson on Kayikunmi after he called sluggish housemates "a bitch" during a HOH lounge summons. It took a team of housemates to hold Bright back.

HOH Throne taken: Victory’s Reign Victory took the HOH crown from Thelma after winning the HOH challenger and chose Joanna over his crush Gigi Jasmine for the lounge. But in a juicy twist, Victory used his veto to save… Kayikunmi. Dramaaaa.

Lovers Reunited (Again) Despite earlier swearing off Kayikunmi, Isabella went crawling back. Toxic romance loading.

Lovers Reunited (Again) Despite earlier swearing off Kayikunmi, Isabella went crawling back. Toxic romance loading. Doris vs Kola then Enter Dede Kola's been salty since Night 1 when Dede refused to hug the guys. He's been dragging her name to Doris who thought they were a thing only to later be seen cozying up to Dede. Doris blew up, calling him a hypocrite. Dede still insists she's taken outside the house, but many doubt it, calling her "uppity" and "pretentious." Meanwhile, Mide and Brightmorgan's bonding session somehow turned into a subtle Dede-bash. The energy was… not friendly.

DISCOVER THIS: Nigerian lawyer threatens lawsuit over BBNaija's ‘indecent’ content

Kitchen Clash: Zita vs Mide In a heated kitchen dispute, Zita knocked a knife from Mide’s hands with a pot. Mide demanded her eviction. Biggie said nope.

Jason Jae Shoots His Shot Jason Jae tried clarifying with Dede if they were “a thing.” Dede: absolutely not. Mean Girl Gossip Session Doris, Sultana, and Sabrina went in on Dede, accusing her of being a “sugar girl” and claiming she’s hooked up with Jason Jae. Koyin, supposedly Dede’s friend, sat right there nodding.

Koyin & Sultana’s Sheet Shuffle In a shocking twist, Koyin kissed Sultana under the sheets,.yes, the same Sultana who can’t stop dragging Dede.

ALSO READ: I'll be 25 soon - BBNaija housemate Koyin admits he lied about his age

Pool Party Escapades After Ebuka called her out for not giving enough “content,” Mide turned up the heat, literally making out with Brightmorgan in the pool. Brightmorgan even declared he’s dumping his outside bae to pursue her inside.

Imisi’s Faith Obsession Imisi has been pressing Faith for hugs and even swiped his wager study notes. Faith isn’t into her but got the last laugh when his team won the wager, gaining kitchen control for the week. Friendship Breakup: Doris vs Sultana Doris teamed up with Gigi Jasmine and started beefing with Sultana… over Victory. Yes, the gossip duo finally fell out.

READ THIS: Mercy Eke throws weight behind BBNAIJA 10/10 housemate

Party Night Kisses & Conspiracies At the Saturday party, Jason Jae locked lips with Sultana. Meanwhile, Kola and Jason Jae plotted to ice Dede out completely after seeing her casually put her legs on Koyin. The Shocking Pee Scandal And then came the week’s most vile twist: Doris revealed Sultana urinated inside Dede’s box, clothes and all, after the party. Was it drunkenness or pure spite? Viewers are still gagging. Doris had to hand-wash Dede’s soiled clothes herself.

Sunday Evictions & The Big Questioning Ibifubara and Danboski got the boot. Doris and Sultana were confronted about their endless Dede gossip and Mide shade, only to backpedal in true coward fashion. Sultana claimed “different personalities” while Doris suddenly thinks Mide is “cool.” Oh, the flip-flopping!