Don’t Lose Money: 7 Best Apps to Sell Bitcoin to Naira in Nigeria in 2026

This guide highlights the 7 best apps to sell Bitcoin to Naira in Nigeria in 2026, based on speed, security, reliability, and ease of use.

Did you know that Nigeria ranks among the most active crypto markets in the world? In fact, data from global blockchain analytics ranks the country among the leading nations for peer-to-peer Bitcoin adoption, driven by the need to act against inflation, receive international payments, and store value.

As Bitcoin adoption grows, so does the demand for safe, fast, and reliable ways to sell BTC for naira . Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand how the experience can either be smooth and profitable or frustrating, leading users to delays, poor rates, or unnecessary risks, depending on the app you use.

1. Prestmit App

When it comes to selling Bitcoin for cash in Nigeria, Prestmit clearly takes the lead. Recognized as the #1 Bitcoin app in Nigeria. Unlike peer-to-peer marketplaces that depend on buyer availability, the Prestmit app allows users to sell BTC for naira directly into their bank accounts without unnecessary delays. The platform offers the most competitive exchange rates in the market. Its auto-withdrawal feature ensures that funds are credited almost immediately after a successful transaction.

In addition, Prestmit’s responsive customer support resolves issues in real time, giving users confidence whenever they trade. Prestmit combines speed, reliability, and security in a way few other apps can match, making it the go-to platform for both first-time and experienced Bitcoin traders. The Prestmit app is available for download on the Google Play Store or App Store .

2. Binance App

Binance is one of the largest crypto exchanges globally and is widely used in Nigeria. Its P2P (peer-to-peer) feature allows users to sell BTC to Naira directly to other traders, giving flexibility and competitive rates. However, transactions require careful attention to avoid disputes, as they depend on buyers' trust and actions.

3. Bybit App

Bybit offers Nigerians another option to trade Bitcoin for Naira. Through its peer-to-peer marketplace, users can sell BTC directly to other traders. Since the Bybit app relies on person-to-person transactions, sellers need to verify buyer details and payment confirmations carefully to ensure smooth transactions.

4. KuCoin App

KuCoin is another Bitcoin trading platform that supports P2P selling in Nigeria. Users can sell BTC for cash through verified Nigerian merchants, providing convenient access to naira. However, since payouts depend on third-party buyers, transaction speed and reliability on the KuCoin app can vary based on the selected merchant.

5. Paxful App

Paxful is a long-standing Bitcoin marketplace popular in Nigeria. It allows users to sell BTC to Naira via local buyers, offering multiple payment options and flexibility. Exchange rates and payout speed differ from one buyer to another, making it important to choose reputable traders with strong histories when using the Paxful app.

6. Luno App

Luno is a regulated Bitcoin app in Nigeria, providing a safe platform to sell Bitcoin and withdraw naira directly to bank accounts. While the Luno app is known for strong security and compliance, withdrawals may take longer, especially during high-traffic periods, compared to instant-settlement platforms like Prestmit.

7. Remitano App

Remitano operates a peer-to-peer trading model with an escrow system that protects funds during transactions. Nigerian users can sell BTC to naira safely if escrow rules are followed correctly. As with most P2P platforms, sellers must communicate with buyers to finalize payments, which can slow down the process on the Remitano app.

Frequently Asked Questions About Apps to Sell Bitcoin in Nigeria

What is the best app to sell Bitcoin to Naira in Nigeria? Prestmit is widely regarded as the best app to sell Bitcoin in Nigeria due to its fast payouts, competitive rates, and direct bank withdrawals.

How can I sell BTC to Naira instantly in Nigeria? Platforms with auto-withdrawal systems, such as Prestmit, allow users to convert Bitcoin and receive naira almost immediately.

Is it safe to sell Bitcoin for cash using mobile apps? Yes, provided you use reputable platforms with strong security measures and escrow protections where applicable.

Which Bitcoin app in Nigeria offers the best exchange rates? Rates vary with market conditions, but platforms likePrestmit consistently provide competitive rates, maximizing the naira value received when selling BTC.

Can I sell small amounts of BTC on these apps? Yes. Most platforms support both small and large transactions, making them suitable for beginners and experienced traders alike.

Conclusion

Selling Bitcoin for naira in Nigeria is easier than ever, but choosing the right platform makes all the difference, as it affects speed, security, rates, and final payout. While several apps offer viable options, Prestmit stands out for its fast processing, competitive rates, and seamless bank withdrawals.