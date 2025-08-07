At the very beginning of the show, he promised to be 100 percent real, and so far, he's sticking to it. Let's talk about Kayikunmi.

Full Name: Oluwakayikunmi Ajibade

Stage Name: Kayikunmi

Age: 25

Hometown: Ekiti

Occupation: Banker

Personal Backstory

This polo-loving, gymrat has made it clear that he is out to entertain and is not shy about stirring a bit of drama. On a regular basis, he enjoys working out, staying fit, and playing video games.

Not only does he work in the banking industry, he is also a proud business owner: 99 Kulture, a male-focused, chic and retro clothing brand.

He shares a close bond with his family — his dad, whom he calls an “outsider,” joins him for clubbing and polo, while his mum is a calm, homely beauty. His siblings, he says, are the best people he knows.

Journey in the House: Key moments, relationships, conflicts, and strategies

One of Kayikunmi’s key moments in the house was when he was spotted in a heated and somewhat controversial make-out session with fellow housemate Isabella.

On August 4, 2025, Victory saved Kayikunmi from possible eviction after he was asked to select a ticket from a tree.

On August 5, 2025, the two were spotted having a romantic conversation by the poolside, where Kayikunmi asked Isabella to be his girlfriend.

It has been speculated that his strategy involves a brewing romance with Isabella.