Here's all you need to know about BBNaija S10 housemate Kayikunmi 

07 August 2025 at 18:34
He has become one of the most talked-about housemates at the moment.
At the very beginning of the show, he promised to be 100 percent real, and so far, he's sticking to it. Let's talk about Kayikunmi.

Full Name: Oluwakayikunmi Ajibade

Stage Name: Kayikunmi

Age: 25

Hometown: Ekiti

Occupation: Banker

Personal Backstory

This polo-loving, gymrat has made it clear that he is out to entertain and is not shy about stirring a bit of drama.  On a regular basis, he enjoys working out, staying fit, and playing video games.

Not only does he work in the banking industry, he is also a proud business owner: 99 Kulture, a male-focused, chic and retro clothing brand.

He shares a close bond with his family — his dad, whom he calls an “outsider,” joins him for clubbing and polo, while his mum is a calm, homely beauty. His siblings, he says, are the best people he knows.

Journey in the House: Key moments, relationships, conflicts, and strategies

One of Kayikunmi’s key moments in the house was when he was spotted in a heated and somewhat controversial make-out session with fellow housemate Isabella.

On August 4, 2025, Victory saved Kayikunmi from possible eviction after he was asked to select a ticket from a tree. 

On August 5, 2025, the two were spotted having a romantic conversation by the poolside, where Kayikunmi asked Isabella to be his girlfriend.

It has been speculated that his strategy involves a brewing romance with Isabella.

Educate me

