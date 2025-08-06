BBNaija S10: Ivatar, Joanna, and Big Soso clash over wager task rehearsal

Tensions boiled over on Tuesday as housemates Ivatar, Joanna, and Big Soso clashed in a fiery argument during preparations for the weekly wager task, a clash that left the entire house on edge. What started as a routine rehearsal quickly turned chaotic when Ivatar, visibly frustrated, confronted Victory, the current Head of House, about what she described as Joanna’s “deliberate disregard” for structure during the task practice.

According to Ivatar, the house had agreed to a sequential rehearsal order, but Joanna allegedly skipped her turn, throwing the group’s rhythm off. “It’s about respect and fairness!” Ivatar insisted, her voice rising as other housemates looked on. Joanna, unfazed, stood her ground and dismissed the complaint, triggering a back-and-forth that saw both women refusing to back down.

The tension drew a crowd as housemates circled the brewing confrontation, unsure whether to intervene or stay out of the crossfire. Then entered Big Soso, who took offence at Ivatar’s tone and language. What followed was nothing short of explosive: Soso and Ivatar hurled sharp words and insults at each other, their argument quickly overshadowing the original dispute. “You always think you’re better than everyone!” Soso snapped.

“At least I follow the rules, unlike some people,” Ivatar shot back.

Housemate Mensan tried to play peacemaker, attempting to cool heads and steer everyone back to the task at hand, but by then, emotions were already running high. The rehearsal was temporarily halted, with the house divided in murmurs and side-eyes as alliances began to shift subtly in response to the blowout. Wager tasks are critical in the BBNaija house; they determine whether housemates get access to luxury items, personal essentials, and even food for the week. Disruption during these tasks often leads to poor performance, punishments, or group penalties, raising the stakes for everyone involved. With the house still settling into dynamics and power plays, Tuesday's altercation could have long-term consequences, not just for the wager outcome, but also for the social balance in the house.