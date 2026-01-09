Advertisement

9th AFRIMA: When, Where and How to Watch the All Africa Music Awards

Pulse Mix 13:29 - 09 January 2026
The 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) is set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from January 7, with DStv and GOtv broadcasting the Music Village festival and the main awards ceremony live on dedicated pop-up channels, DStv Channel 196 and GOtv Channel 28.

Organised by the International Executive Committee of AFRIMA in collaboration with the African Union Commission and in partnership with the Lagos State Government as the official host city, the annual event celebrates outstanding musical works, talent and creativity across the African continent, while promoting Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

This year’s festival is themed “Unstoppable Africa,” a tribute to the continent’s growing global influence and creative momentum. The AFRIMA Music Village, an open-air concert and the festival experience, designed to showcase Africa’s vibrant contemporary sounds, will be broadcast live on the pop-up channels on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 8pm.

The festival will feature a diverse lineup of artists from across the continent, including Femi Kuti, Wande Coal, Diamond Platnumz, Mavo, and Yemi Alade, among others, spanning multiple genres and regions.

The main awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 11, 2026, and will be co-hosted by Nigerian rapper and actor Falz and French-Senegalese actress and media personality Liliane Maroune. DStv and GOtv will broadcast the ceremony live from 3:30pm, including the red carpet and live performances by some of Africa’s biggest stars.

Viewers can also stream both the festival and the main ceremony via the pop-up channels on DStv Stream, ensuring audiences can follow the celebrations live across screens.

