Lens For Good Convenes Creatives, Cultural Leaders, and Policymakers at The Storytellers’ Conference 2.0

The highly anticipated Storyteller’s Conference 2026, convened by Lens for Good and the Office of Visual Communications to the President, concluded on a high note, bringing together a vibrant community of creators, cultural leaders, and industry experts to chart a new course for African storytelling.

The event, held at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts (National Theatre) in Lagos, was a dynamic fusion of insightful discourse, artistic performances, and forward-looking strategy. Centered on the theme “Stories That Move Us,” the conference delved into creativity, responsibility, ownership, and economic empowerment. It explored how a "story that moves us" is not just about emotional resonance, but about stories catalyzing national progress and economic mobility. As emphasized throughout the day, images are more powerful than words, and the stories we tell ultimately shape the life we lead.

Keynote address by Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri.

One of the most anticipated moments was the keynote address by Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, titled “Culture, Heritage and the Storyteller’s Responsibility”. The monarch challenged the audience, stating:

For too long, a white lie has been accepted; that Africans, the black man, have strength without thought, talent without structure, and entertainment without intellect. He who controls the story controls history, and the only reason other nations treat Africans the way they do is that one African country hasn’t come out to say, ‘You can’t treat us like this,’ and this is because we do not have a great story.

This royal perspective flowed directly into the Crea8torium Live Session, where Salem King and Adaora Lumina dived deep into the creator's responsibility to their heritage, with the Olu of Warri in the Panel Session. The energy remained high with artistic interludes, including a powerful performance by the Loud Urban Choir and a captivating poetry performance by Alhani Islam.

Afropolitan Live Session featuring Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on "Storytelling for Nation Building".

Another major highlight was the Afropolitan Live Session featuring Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on "Storytelling for Nation Building". The Governor shared his ten-year vision for Lagos, foreseeing it as Africa’s most inclusive and functional city. He noted that storytelling activates voices and urged young creatives to use their platforms for the greater good, stating, “The energy, creativity, and resilience of Lagos people define who we are.”

The conversation shifted to the commercial side of the craft during a moderated panel on “The Business of African Stories,” which included insights from the Director of Communications at Afreximbank regarding the economics of ownership and distribution. Nosa Asemota, the founder of Lens for Good, emphasized the urgent need to be intentional about storytelling in Nigeria, declaring that "the time is now." He urged attendees to see Lens for Good as the community that will provide the necessary support for their creative journeys.

